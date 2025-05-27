John Snow Labs Acquires WiseCube to Refine and Safeguard Medical AI Models with Knowledge Graphs

LEWES, Del., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, today announced the acquisition of WiseCube, a pioneer in biomedical knowledge graphs and AI-powered literature analysis. The acquisition strengthens the company’s mission to deliver responsible, accurate, and explainable healthcare AI solutions enhanced by WiseCube’s billion-scale knowledge platform.

WiseCube unifies and analyzes disjointed biomedical datasets to provide fast, literature-backed answers to complex medical questions. Its integration of cutting-edge biomedical ontologies and documents ensures access to the most current and comprehensive medical knowledge. This capability has proven indispensable, uncovering new use cases and solutions John Snow Labs can support, such as drug discovery and precision medicine within the Medical Chatbot Platform.

The WiseCube acquisition will enable John Snow Labs to:

Enhance Biomedical Literature Review : Unique algorithms enable holistic analysis of unstructured data and medical ontologies to generate new scientific hypotheses.



: Unique algorithms enable holistic analysis of unstructured data and medical ontologies to generate new scientific hypotheses. Accelerate Drug Discovery : Surfacing hidden relationships among drugs, genes, and diseases, WiseCube shortens the path from discovery to clinical trials.



: Surfacing hidden relationships among drugs, genes, and diseases, WiseCube shortens the path from discovery to clinical trials. Improve Hallucination Detection for Medical LLMs: WiseCube’s Pythia service includes a hallucination detection tool that can monitor AI-generated responses alignment with verified medical knowledge, enhancing compliance and safety of medical AI applications.



“With John Snow Labs’ leadership in healthcare AI, our combined teams can now bring safe and effective AI solutions to the market at scale,” said Vishnu Vettrivel, CEO, WiseCube. “We look forward to improving research productivity, clinical decision-making, and patient outcomes together.”

“The integration of WiseCube’s knowledge graph technology into our healthcare AI solutions enables a new level of accuracy and reliability for our customers,” said David Talby, CEO, John Snow Labs. “We’re excited to accelerate the ability to deliver real-world, production-ready solutions that clinicians and researchers can trust.”

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP, Spark NLP, the Generative AI Lab No-Code Platform, and the Medical Chatbot, John Snow Labs’ award-winning medical AI software powers the world’s leading pharmaceuticals, academic medical centers, and health technology companies. Creator and host of The NLP Summit, the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

