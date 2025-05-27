AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. Launches TerraHash Digital™ to Accelerate Energy and Mining Infrastructure Expansion

Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriForce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a diversified technology and infrastructure company, today announced the launch of TerraHash Digital™, a wholly owned division focused on developing scalable, energy-efficient Bitcoin mining campuses and next-generation digital infrastructure solutions.

The launch of TerraHash Digital™ coincides with the opening day of Bitcoin 2025, the world's largest Bitcoin conference, held this year in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the three-day event, AgriForce will unveil the new division’s brand identity, strategic roadmap, and development priorities to a global audience of digital finance leaders, energy experts, and institutional investors.

“TerraHash Digital represents a bold leap forward,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriForce. “By combining smart energy strategies, infrastructure ownership, and decentralized computing, we’re positioning to capture long-term value in an evolving digital economy. Bitcoin 2025 is the perfect platform to introduce our vision to the world.”

TerraHash Digital™: Strategic Pillars

Vertically Integrated Mining – Full-stack control of land, power procurement, and infrastructure deployment



– Full-stack control of land, power procurement, and infrastructure deployment Low-Cost Power Solutions – Targeted use of stranded natural gas, flare mitigation, and underutilized grid assets



– Targeted use of stranded natural gas, flare mitigation, and underutilized grid assets Post-Halving Optimization – Engineered for uptime reliability and sustained hashrate in a high-difficulty environment



– Engineered for uptime reliability and sustained hashrate in a high-difficulty environment Infrastructure Innovation – Future integration of thermal energy reuse for food production and ESG-aligned colocation zones



A New Era of Utility-Driven Infrastructure

TerraHash Digital™ is the next phase in AgriForce’s broader mission to unite clean energy, digital infrastructure, and sustainable technologies. By consolidating its expanding presence in the Bitcoin ecosystem, AgriForce is doubling down on infrastructure with real-world utility.

“This is more than a business unit—it’s a platform for impact,” said Chris Polimeni, CFO of AgriForce. “From heat recapture to smart power deployment, TerraHash Digital is designed to scale responsibly—maximizing profitability while creating measurable community and environmental benefits.”

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a mission-driven technology company pioneering innovation at the intersection of agriculture, clean energy, and digital infrastructure. Through its TerraHash Digital™ division, the Company is building high-performance Bitcoin mining campuses with dual-purpose utility—supporting decentralized compute networks while enabling clean energy reuse and sustainable food production.

