Environics Analytics and Caddle Expand Partnership

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) is thrilled to announce an expanded partnership with Caddle, one of Canada’s largest and most diverse consumer panels. Known for its app-based surveys, receipt capture and consumer review capabilities, Caddle helps brands (particularly Consumer Packaged Goods organizations, or CPGs) collect valuable data at every step of the consumer journey. EA and Caddle have worked together previously to leverage Caddle’s PRIZM® segment-based panel surveys to inform several of EA’s data products.

Under the terms of this expanded partnership, EA will add Caddle data – including transaction-level detail through uploaded receipts – to its suite of data collaboration services, helping brands make better decisions, faster. Adding Caddle’s capabilities and panel data to EA’s solutions expands the options available to clients for quick, cost-effective insights. These options include:

Identifying purchase-based audiences: With over 10,000 receipts uploaded daily to the Caddle app across retail banners and thousand of retail locations, EA can identify and profile these audiences by SKU, by geography, by PRIZM ® segment, and more.



segment, and more. Augmenting seed audiences for scale: EA can use its extensive third-party consumer data to provide more detailed insight on Caddle’s seed audiences and scale the addressable reach to lookalike audiences across traditional and digital channels.



Activating digital campaigns: EA can also seamlessly activate these audiences to brands’ preferred digital destinations leveraging our exclusive Canadian partnership with LiveRamp. Using LiveRamp’s secure platform and pseudonymous identifier, RampID, these audiences can be activated at scale either through EA’s managed service or by brands themselves as a self-serve option.



Measurement and attribution: Caddle’s receipt-based data can be used to quickly gauge the effectiveness of a brand’s ad campaign. Brands can measure the impact of ad exposure across consumer types, retail banners and geographies either at an aggregate or individual level.

EA’s Data Collaboration Services are powered by the EAVault clean room and enhanced with LiveRamp technology. Using technology that is fully interoperable across cloud providers, governed by EA’s stringent privacy and governance processes, and available as a managed or self-serve option, EA’s Data Collaboration Services help brands optimize their media spend through better consumer insights, audience targeting, campaign activation and cross-media measurement.

“The addition of Caddle’s receipt-based data and the speed with which they are able to respond to brands’ needs are excellent additions to EA’s existing data collaboration services in Canada,” says Jan Kestle, President of Environics Analytics. “They have been a fantastic partner to-date, and they continue to help us move the needle when it comes to campaign and media optimization for clients.”

Ransom Hawley, Founder and CEO at Caddle, adds “We are excited to build on the strong partnership we have with Environics Analytics. Canada is not a big market, and great partnerships are critical for success. The combination of EA’s clean room technology, third-party data, and collaboration expertise, together with Caddle’s rapid-response panel and receipt data, will enable organizations to really take their marketing and media initiatives to the next level.”

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing, information, and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in developing and using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising and fundraising strategies, government services planning, and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is also the exclusive provider of LiveRamp technology and services in Canada, helping organizations with a variety of data collaboration use cases. Environics Analytics is ISO 31700 Privacy-By-Design certified and is an affiliate of Bell Canada.

About Caddle

Caddle is the Voice of the Consumer, boasting one of Canada’s largest and most diverse 1st party panels, rewarding consumers for sharing data in the form of receipts, surveys, reviews and more. This data enables companies unprecedented access to consumer purchase behaviour and sentiment, Caddle offers state-of-the-art solutions for driving growth.

