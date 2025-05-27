Vegan Frozen Food Market to Grow from USD 5 Billion in 2024 to USD 12 Billion by 2034, Driven by Health and Sustainability Trends | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The global vegan frozen food market is valued at approximately USD 5 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand to around USD 12 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. This growth is primarily fueled by rising health consciousness, increased adoption of plant-based diets, and expanding consumer demand for convenient, sustainable food options.

North America currently holds the largest share of the global vegan frozen food market, contributing approximately 40% of the total revenue, with robust consumer adoption of meat alternatives and well-established retail infrastructure.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Consumer Shift to Plant-Based Diets : Growing awareness of the health, ethical, and environmental benefits of plant-based diets is propelling demand for vegan frozen foods.

: Growing awareness of the health, ethical, and environmental benefits of plant-based diets is propelling demand for vegan frozen foods. Convenience & Innovation : Advances in food technology are improving taste, texture, and nutritional value, appealing to a broader demographic.

: Advances in food technology are improving taste, texture, and nutritional value, appealing to a broader demographic. Rising Disposable Income : Consumers are more willing to pay for premium, health-oriented frozen food products.

: Consumers are more willing to pay for premium, health-oriented frozen food products. Regulatory Support: Governments worldwide are promoting plant-based consumption through public health campaigns and food guidelines.

Restraints & Challenges

High Production Costs : Sourcing high-quality vegan ingredients increases retail prices, limiting affordability in price-sensitive markets.

: Sourcing high-quality vegan ingredients increases retail prices, limiting affordability in price-sensitive markets. Supply Chain Limitations : Fluctuations in availability of raw materials and logistics challenges may affect product distribution and availability.

: Fluctuations in availability of raw materials and logistics challenges may affect product distribution and availability. Limited Access in Rural Areas: Urban centers dominate the market, while rural regions often lack access to a diverse range of vegan frozen options.

Opportunities & Trends

E-Commerce Expansion : Online grocery platforms are enabling broader product reach and customer convenience.

: Online grocery platforms are enabling broader product reach and customer convenience. Product Innovation : Development of allergen-free, high-protein, and gluten-free vegan frozen foods is widening the consumer base.

: Development of allergen-free, high-protein, and gluten-free vegan frozen foods is widening the consumer base. Sustainability Focus : Eco-conscious branding and responsible sourcing are becoming major value propositions.

: Eco-conscious branding and responsible sourcing are becoming major value propositions. Subscription-Based Models: Meal kits and curated delivery services are popularizing vegan options among new users.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Frozen Meals – ~30% market share; popular due to convenience and health value.

– ~30% market share; popular due to convenience and health value. Frozen Vegetables – ~25% share; demand driven by health-focused consumers.

– ~25% share; demand driven by health-focused consumers. Frozen Snacks – ~20% share; rapidly growing among younger, convenience-oriented consumers.

– ~20% share; rapidly growing among younger, convenience-oriented consumers. Frozen Desserts – ~15% share; growth fueled by innovation in flavors and dairy-free alternatives.

– ~15% share; growth fueled by innovation in flavors and dairy-free alternatives. Frozen Fruits – ~10% share; steady demand due to smoothie and healthy dessert trends.

By Ingredients

Plant-based Proteins

Grains & Legumes

Vegetables

Fruits

Others (Sauces, Spices)

By Packaging Type

Packaged/Boxed

Bags

Ready-to-eat Packs

Bulk Packs

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Food Service (Restaurants, Cafes)

By End User

Individual Consumers – ~60% of the market

Food Service Providers – ~30%

Retail Outlets – ~10%

Regional Analysis

North America

In 2024, North America dominated the global vegan snacks market with an estimated market share of approximately 40%. The region is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period (2025–2034), registering a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8%. This growth is primarily driven by heightened health awareness among consumers, who are increasingly seeking plant-based alternatives due to concerns about chronic diseases, obesity, and environmental impact. Additionally, North America's well-established retail infrastructure, including major supermarket chains, online grocery platforms, and specialty health stores, plays a critical role in ensuring widespread availability and visibility of vegan snack products.

Regulatory support and favorable labeling laws also contribute significantly to market expansion. Agencies such as the FDA and USDA encourage transparency in food labeling, allowing consumers to make informed choices regarding plant-based and allergen-free products. Moreover, innovation from domestic brands and startups—particularly in the U.S. and Canada—continues to diversify product offerings, attracting a broad consumer base including vegans, flexitarians, and environmentally conscious buyers.

Europe

Europe accounts for roughly 30% of the global vegan snacks market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period. Countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom are at the forefront, driven by a mature vegan culture and strong government-backed initiatives supporting sustainable food production and consumption. The region’s robust regulatory framework around animal welfare, climate change, and food sustainability further encourages the shift toward plant-based diets.

Consumer behavior in Europe is also influenced by ethical considerations, including animal rights and environmental conservation. As a result, a significant portion of the population actively seeks out vegan and organic food options. Furthermore, the European market benefits from an advanced distribution network and high per capita spending on premium and health-focused food products. Retailers are expanding their plant-based assortments, while local and multinational brands are investing heavily in R&D to develop innovative vegan snack formulations tailored to regional tastes and preferences.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is an emerging hub for the vegan snacks market, holding approximately 20% of the global share in 2024 and expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of about 9% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is fueled by rising health consciousness, increasing urbanization, and a noticeable shift in dietary habits influenced by Western food trends. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are experiencing a surge in demand for plant-based food alternatives, driven by younger demographics and growing disposable incomes.

Cultural openness to plant-based diets—especially in India and parts of Southeast Asia—further supports market penetration. Additionally, increased social media exposure, the rise of vegan influencers, and greater access to online marketplaces have amplified consumer awareness and accessibility. While challenges remain in terms of affordability and product familiarity in some regions, the growing presence of international and regional brands is rapidly bridging the gap.

Latin America

Latin America is poised to become a significant growth market for vegan snacks, with a forecasted CAGR of approximately 10% during the 2025–2034 period. Although the market is still in its early stages compared to North America and Europe, interest in plant-based and health-conscious diets is gaining momentum across countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

Urbanization and the rise of the middle class are key factors contributing to the increasing demand for healthier snack options. Moreover, growing awareness of environmental and health issues, often supported by NGOs and wellness movements, is encouraging consumers to explore vegan alternatives. While the current market is primarily driven by niche segments, expanding e-commerce platforms and retail chains are expected to play a crucial role in increasing market reach and product availability in the coming years.

Middle East & Africa

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is expected to register the highest CAGR of approximately 12% over the forecast period. Although the vegan snacks market in MEA is currently less developed than in other regions, it presents significant untapped potential. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing exposure to global food trends are altering consumer eating habits, particularly in urban centers across the Gulf countries and South Africa.

Rising awareness of lifestyle diseases, along with a growing youth population keen on experimenting with international cuisines, is fostering demand for plant-based snack alternatives. Additionally, increased tourism and the presence of expatriate communities are contributing to the diversification of food offerings in supermarkets and foodservice outlets. While challenges such as limited product availability and cultural preferences still exist, proactive investment by global and regional players is expected to overcome these barriers and drive robust market expansion.

Browse full Report - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64850/vegan-frozen-food-market

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods

MorningStar Farms

Field Roast

Gardein

Tofurky

Amy’s Kitchen

Oatly

Quorn Foods

Tattooed Chef

Greenleaf Foods

Lightlife Foods

Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods

The Very Good Food Company

Native Foods

Recent Developments:

1. Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat has faced challenges in the U.S. market, with declining sales attributed to changing consumer perceptions and increased competition. In response, the company has reformulated its flagship Beyond Burger to enhance taste and nutritional value, aiming to address health-related critiques. Internationally, Beyond Meat has seen more promising growth, particularly in Europe, where partnerships like the McPlant burger with McDonald's have bolstered its presence. The company continues to innovate, recently expanding its product line with the fourth-generation Beyond Sausage, aiming to reinvigorate interest in plant-based meats.

2. Eat Just

Eat Just, known for its plant-based egg alternative JUST Egg, has experienced significant growth amid rising egg prices due to avian flu outbreaks. The company's sales have quintupled, positioning JUST Egg as a viable substitute during egg shortages. Additionally, Eat Just is pioneering in the cultivated meat sector through its GOOD Meat division, which has achieved regulatory approval in Singapore for lab-grown chicken. The company is expanding its production capabilities, including building a manufacturing facility in Singapore, to meet the growing demand for sustainable protein alternatives.

3. Nestlé

Nestlé has intensified its commitment to the plant-based sector by launching the Nature’s Plant brand, offering a range of products including burgers, sausages, and dairy-free milks made from pea, soy, and oat proteins. The company has also introduced vegan versions of popular products like KitKat and Lean Cuisine meals. Nestlé aims to generate $1 billion in plant-based sales by 2030, leveraging its global distribution network to make plant-based options more accessible to consumers worldwide.

4. Danone

Danone continues to expand its plant-based portfolio, focusing on dairy alternatives to meet the growing consumer demand for vegan options. The company has invested in product innovation and sustainability initiatives, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint and promote health-conscious choices. Danone's efforts include developing new plant-based yogurts and beverages, as well as enhancing the nutritional profiles of existing products to appeal to a broader consumer base.

5. Oatly

Oatly, a leading oat milk producer, has been expanding its global footprint by increasing production capacity and entering new markets. The company focuses on sustainability and transparency, emphasizing the environmental benefits of oat milk over traditional dairy. Oatly has also engaged in partnerships and marketing campaigns to raise awareness about plant-based diets and the impact of food choices on the planet.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (ビーガン冷凍食品市場), Korean (비건 냉동식품 시장), Chinese (素食冷冻食品市场), French (Marché de produits surgelés végétaliens), German (Veganer Tiefkühlkostmarkt), and Italian (Mercato di alimenti surgelati vegani), etc.

