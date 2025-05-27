Cosmetics Active Ingredients Business Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030 from $4.5 Billion in 2024 - Conditioning Agents Leads, Anti-Aging Active Ingredients to Boost Growth

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Ingredients for Cosmetics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics was valued at US$4.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market.
Active ingredients in cosmetics are crucial compounds that function as conditioning agents, UV filters, anti-aging agents, and skin lightening agents; deliver specific benefits to the skin, hair, or nails. These ingredients, which include vitamins, antioxidants, peptides, and botanical extracts, are responsible for the efficacy of cosmetic products in addressing various concerns such as aging, acne, pigmentation, and hydration. Unlike inactive ingredients, which serve as carriers or preservatives, active ingredients are designed to target and improve specific conditions, making them essential for formulating effective skincare and personal care products.
The application of active ingredients in cosmetics is vast, covering a range of product types from serums and moisturizers to shampoos and conditioners. For instance, retinoids are widely used in anti-aging products due to their ability to promote cell turnover and collagen production. Hyaluronic acid is another popular ingredient known for its hydrating properties, making it a staple in moisturizing formulations. The use of natural and organic active ingredients has also gained traction, with consumers increasingly seeking products that combine efficacy with safety and sustainability.
The growth in the active ingredients for cosmetics market is driven by several factors. The rising consumer demand for effective and high-performance skincare products is a primary driver. Advances in biotechnology and dermatological research have led to the discovery and development of new active ingredients with enhanced benefits. Additionally, the growing trend towards personalized skincare solutions, where products are tailored to individual skin types and concerns, is fueling the demand for a diverse range of active ingredients. Regulatory pressures and the need for transparency in product labeling are also encouraging the use of well-researched and proven active ingredients. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth and innovation in the cosmetics industry.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Active Ingredients for Cosmetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
- Introduction to Active Ingredients in Cosmetics
- Active Vs. Inactive Ingredients in Skincare Products
- Proven Benefits for Skin and Hair Spur Growth in Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market
- Conditioning Agents Market Leads, Anti-Aging Active Ingredients to Boost Future Growth
- Skin Care: The Largest Application Category
- Developing Markets Poised to Fuel Future Growth
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Demand for Cosmetic Products amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Growth in Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market
- A Review of Active Ingredients to Deal with Various Skin Issues
- Trending Ingredients for Skin Care Products
- Thriving Beauty Trends Augmenting Scope of Active Cosmetic Ingredients
- Shift in Beauty Product Trends amid the Pandemic Leads to Development of Innovative Active Ingredients
- Pandemic-Induced Hand Care Products Boosts Demand Novel Active Ingredients
- Growing Use of Beauty & Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunity for Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market
- Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Fuel Demand for Natural Active Ingredients
- Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products: Potential for Growth
- Demand for Natural Ingredients for Cosmetic Products Surges amid the Pandemic
- Plant-based Active Ingredients: Rising Use in Formulations of Natural Cosmetic Products
- Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe & Sustainable Active Ingredients for Skin Care
- Increasing Use of UV Filters in Cosmetic and Personal Care Products
- Rising Popularity of Active Cosmetics Ingredients from Marine Sources
- Rising Sales of Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Active Ingredients
- Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference
- Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products
- Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor
- Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
- Cosmeceuticals Receive Boost from Introduction of Lipid Nanoparticles
- Rising Demand for Anti-Pollution Cosmetics Augurs Well for the Anti-Pollution Active Ingredients Market
- Moss Emerges as a Potential Anti-Pollution Active Ingredient
- Anti-Pollution Product Formulations and Choice of Active Ingredients for Products
- Active Hair Care Ingredients Market Help in Protecting Hair against Environmental and Biological Factors
- Organic Active Ingredients for Effective Coverage of Grey Hair
- Trend towards Multifunctional Active Ingredients Gains Pace in Cosmetics Industry
- Succinic Acid Emerges as a Promising Multi-Functional Ingredient
- Assessing the Effectiveness of Cosmetics with Innovative Multipurpose Active Ingredients
- Popularity of Sun Protection Products Presents Opportunity for Active Ingredients Market
- Focus on Developing Cosmetic Active Ingredients to Offer Protection against Blue Light
- Concerns over the Use of Active Ingredients Used in Sunscreen Products
- Sunscreen Ingredients Disrupt Hormones
- Mineral Sunscreens vs. Chemical Sunscreens
- Methylisothiazolinone in Sunscreen: A Skin Sensitizer
- With Skin Lightening Product Sales on the Rise, Demand Rises for Active Ingredients Used in Skin Lighteners
- Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening
- Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor
- Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern
- Novel Methods to Push Stability & Bioavailability of Peptides for Cosmetic Applications
- Ceramides: A Highly Hydrating Ingredient in Skin Care
- Active Ingredient Serums and Concentrates: Packing Higher Concentrations of Ingredients to Address Specific Skin Problems
- Macroalgae-Derived Active Ingredients: Potential Role in Cosmetic Formulations
- Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Growth
- Expanscience Unveils Algaenia Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient for Sensitive Skins
- Lessonia Develops Fucoreverse Anti-Aging Ingredient Derived from Brown Algae Compound
- Blue OleOactif: A Plant Oil-Extracted Cosmetic Active Ingredient
- VetivyneT: A Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient with Numerous Beauty Advantages
- Lonza Unveils H2OBioEv Multifunctional Bioacative for Moisturizing and Rejuvenating Skin
- Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth
- Women: An Important Consumer Cluster
- Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand
- Urbanization: A Mega Trend
