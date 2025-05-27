Cosmetics Active Ingredients Business Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030 from $4.5 Billion in 2024 - Conditioning Agents Leads, Anti-Aging Active Ingredients to Boost Growth

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Ingredients for Cosmetics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics was valued at US$4.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market.







Active ingredients in cosmetics are crucial compounds that function as conditioning agents, UV filters, anti-aging agents, and skin lightening agents; deliver specific benefits to the skin, hair, or nails. These ingredients, which include vitamins, antioxidants, peptides, and botanical extracts, are responsible for the efficacy of cosmetic products in addressing various concerns such as aging, acne, pigmentation, and hydration. Unlike inactive ingredients, which serve as carriers or preservatives, active ingredients are designed to target and improve specific conditions, making them essential for formulating effective skincare and personal care products.



The application of active ingredients in cosmetics is vast, covering a range of product types from serums and moisturizers to shampoos and conditioners. For instance, retinoids are widely used in anti-aging products due to their ability to promote cell turnover and collagen production. Hyaluronic acid is another popular ingredient known for its hydrating properties, making it a staple in moisturizing formulations. The use of natural and organic active ingredients has also gained traction, with consumers increasingly seeking products that combine efficacy with safety and sustainability.



The growth in the active ingredients for cosmetics market is driven by several factors. The rising consumer demand for effective and high-performance skincare products is a primary driver. Advances in biotechnology and dermatological research have led to the discovery and development of new active ingredients with enhanced benefits. Additionally, the growing trend towards personalized skincare solutions, where products are tailored to individual skin types and concerns, is fueling the demand for a diverse range of active ingredients. Regulatory pressures and the need for transparency in product labeling are also encouraging the use of well-researched and proven active ingredients. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth and innovation in the cosmetics industry.



Report Scope

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as BASF SE, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Chanel SA, Brenntag AG and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Segments

Application (Skin Care, Hair Care)

Functionality (Conditioning Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents, Skin Lightening Agents)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 517 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Active Ingredients for Cosmetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Introduction to Active Ingredients in Cosmetics

Active Vs. Inactive Ingredients in Skincare Products

Proven Benefits for Skin and Hair Spur Growth in Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market

Conditioning Agents Market Leads, Anti-Aging Active Ingredients to Boost Future Growth

Skin Care: The Largest Application Category

Developing Markets Poised to Fuel Future Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Cosmetic Products amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Growth in Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market

A Review of Active Ingredients to Deal with Various Skin Issues

Trending Ingredients for Skin Care Products

Thriving Beauty Trends Augmenting Scope of Active Cosmetic Ingredients

Shift in Beauty Product Trends amid the Pandemic Leads to Development of Innovative Active Ingredients

Pandemic-Induced Hand Care Products Boosts Demand Novel Active Ingredients

Growing Use of Beauty & Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunity for Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market

Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Fuel Demand for Natural Active Ingredients

Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products: Potential for Growth

Demand for Natural Ingredients for Cosmetic Products Surges amid the Pandemic

Plant-based Active Ingredients: Rising Use in Formulations of Natural Cosmetic Products

Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe & Sustainable Active Ingredients for Skin Care

Increasing Use of UV Filters in Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

Rising Popularity of Active Cosmetics Ingredients from Marine Sources

Rising Sales of Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Active Ingredients

Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Cosmeceuticals Receive Boost from Introduction of Lipid Nanoparticles

Rising Demand for Anti-Pollution Cosmetics Augurs Well for the Anti-Pollution Active Ingredients Market

Moss Emerges as a Potential Anti-Pollution Active Ingredient

Anti-Pollution Product Formulations and Choice of Active Ingredients for Products

Active Hair Care Ingredients Market Help in Protecting Hair against Environmental and Biological Factors

Organic Active Ingredients for Effective Coverage of Grey Hair

Trend towards Multifunctional Active Ingredients Gains Pace in Cosmetics Industry

Succinic Acid Emerges as a Promising Multi-Functional Ingredient

Assessing the Effectiveness of Cosmetics with Innovative Multipurpose Active Ingredients

Popularity of Sun Protection Products Presents Opportunity for Active Ingredients Market

Focus on Developing Cosmetic Active Ingredients to Offer Protection against Blue Light

Concerns over the Use of Active Ingredients Used in Sunscreen Products

Sunscreen Ingredients Disrupt Hormones

Mineral Sunscreens vs. Chemical Sunscreens

Methylisothiazolinone in Sunscreen: A Skin Sensitizer

With Skin Lightening Product Sales on the Rise, Demand Rises for Active Ingredients Used in Skin Lighteners

Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern

Novel Methods to Push Stability & Bioavailability of Peptides for Cosmetic Applications

Ceramides: A Highly Hydrating Ingredient in Skin Care

Active Ingredient Serums and Concentrates: Packing Higher Concentrations of Ingredients to Address Specific Skin Problems

Macroalgae-Derived Active Ingredients: Potential Role in Cosmetic Formulations

Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Growth

Expanscience Unveils Algaenia Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient for Sensitive Skins

Lessonia Develops Fucoreverse Anti-Aging Ingredient Derived from Brown Algae Compound

Blue OleOactif: A Plant Oil-Extracted Cosmetic Active Ingredient

VetivyneT: A Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient with Numerous Beauty Advantages

Lonza Unveils H2OBioEv Multifunctional Bioacative for Moisturizing and Rejuvenating Skin

Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand

Urbanization: A Mega Trend

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 153 companies featured in this report

BASF SE

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Chanel SA

Brenntag AG

Aceto Corporation

Centerchem, Inc.

Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

Bella Skin Institute Inc.

Akema Fine Chemicals Srl

Alpha Chemicals Private Limited

Berkem SAS

Biosil Technologies, Inc.

Beijing Gingko Group

Christian Dior

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hsswl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment