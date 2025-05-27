India Digital Fabric Printing Market Forecast Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Textile and Automotive Sectors Drive Digital Printing Boom with Focus on Innovation, Customization and Sustainability

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Digital Fabric Printing Market | Revenue, Outlook, Value, Industry, Forecast, Analysis, Growth, Share, Companies, Size & Trends: Market Forecast by By Yarn Type, By Use, By Consumer Segment and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Digital Fabric Printing Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2024-2030. The India digital fabric printing market is set for strong growth, driven by the expansion of the textile and apparel sector, which is projected to reach INR 2.9 lakh crore at a CAGR of 10%.



The India Digital Fabric Printing market has seen substantial growth, driven by the booming e-commerce sector, rising demand for customization, and the expansion of home textiles. India's e-commerce reached a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of INR 4.96 lakh crore in 2023, with 246 direct-to-consumer startups offering personalized products in early 2024, fueling demand for digital printing. Additionally, the home textile market, projected to reach INR 14.52 million crore by 2024, further boosts the need for high-quality, custom prints. These trends position digital fabric printing as a key enabler in both the fashion and home decor industries.

This growth is fueled by rising domestic demand, government support, retail expansion, and technological advancements, all of which are boosting the demand for customized, sustainable, and fast production methods. Digital fabric printing is increasingly essential to meet these evolving needs in the textile industry. Additionally, India's automotive sector, with an annual production of 25.9 million vehicles in FY23 and strong government support for foreign investment, is further driving the digital fabric printing market.



The demand for customized automotive interiors and technical textiles is increasing, positioning digital printing as a key enabler in both the textile and automotive sectors. With the growing focus on customization, sustainability, and innovation across industries, digital fabric printing is poised to play a critical role in India's manufacturing future.



Market Segmentation By Yarn Type



Cotton is expected to maintain a dominant revenue share in India's digital fabric printing market. However, the growing demand for blended fibers, such as Polyester-Cotton, Silk-Cotton, and Polyester-Viscose blends, will drive significant growth, positioning these segments closely behind cotton by 2030. Raw silk production is projected to reach 50,000 tonnes by 2030, while the cotton market is forecasted to reach USD 350 billion by the same year.



Market Segmentation By Use



Fashion and apparel is projected to continue holding the largest revenue share in India's digital fabric printing market by 2030. However, the home textiles segment is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for personalized home decor holding 7-8% of the global home textile market and ranking as one of the top suppliers to the US.. Digital fabric printing enables the creation of unique patterns and designs, meeting the increasing consumer preference for customized curtains, cushions, bed linens, and upholstery.



Market Segmentation By Consumer Segments



Women wear is expected to capture the largest revenue share in India's digital fabric printing market by 2030, with kids's following closely behind in consumer segment. The projected 10.3% growth in the e-commerce garment segment by 2030 is significantly boosting the reach of kids wear, providing consumers with easy access to a wide range of printed and customized clothing options. Digital fabric printing enables rapid production and efficient delivery, catering to the increasing demand in online markets.

