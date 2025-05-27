Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Report 2025-2030: Strong Growth Projected Amid EV Boom, 5G Rollout, and Defense Investments

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Printed Circuit Board Market | Size, Outlook, Companies, Analysis, Value, Segmentation, Forecast, Growth, Share, Industry, Revenue & Trends: Market Forecast By Types, By Substrate, By End-users And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Canada Printed Circuit Board Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025-2031F. The Canada PCB market is set for robust growth in the coming years, driven by several factors.



The Canada Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by advancements in electronics and rising consumer demand across various industries. The automotive sector, where PCBs are integral, saw a substantial production increase from $55.23 billion in 2020 to $74.6 billion in 2023, driven by the industry's transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Similarly, the aerospace sector is benefiting from investments like the Strategic Innovation Fund's (SIF) $350 million initiative in 2023 to support Sustainable Aviation Technology, creating demand for specialized PCBs used in green technologies.



The telecommunications sector is also a significant contributor, with the widespread deployment of 5G and the growing use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices further boosting the market. The Canadian manufacturing sector, which contributed $174 billion (10% of GDP) in 2023, plays a pivotal role in this expansion. As industries like defense, healthcare, and telecommunications continue to evolve, the demand for PCBs in these applications is expected to accelerate, fostering sustained growth in the market.



The expansion of electric vehicles, with over 85,500 annual sales of battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, is increasing the demand for high-performance PCBs in the automotive sector. Government targets of 60% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030 further accelerate this growth. Additionally, the continued rollout of 5G networks, along with the rapid expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, drives consistent demand for advanced PCBs in telecommunications and consumer electronics.



The integration of AI with 5G networks necessitates high-speed, low-latency PCBs, while Canada's Quantum 2030 strategy, which fosters innovation in quantum hardware, further enhances the market's growth potential. Furthermore, the Canadian government's commitment to investing US$29 billion over 20 years in modernizing defense systems, including surveillance, command and control, and air weapons systems, would also increase demand for advanced PCBs in defense applications. Collectively, these factors would significantly boost demand, ensuring a prosperous future for Canada's PCB market.



Market Segmentation by Product Type



In Canada Printed Circuit Board Market, Multilayer PCBs has the highest potential for growth as they have a vital role to play in high-tech industries including automotive, healthcare as well as telecommunications.



Market Segmentation by End Users



The sector which holds the maximum revenue share in Printed Circuit Board Market of Canada is the automotive sector. Owing to the nation's expanding focus on electric vehicle, smart infotainment solutions and advanced driver-assistance systems automotive sector is holding the largest market share.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Overview

3.1. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, 2021-2031F

3.2. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Industry Life Cycle

3.3. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Porter's Five Forces



4. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Trends And Evolution



6. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Overview, By Product Type

6.1. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenue Share, By Product Type, 2024 & 2031F

6.1.1. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, By Single Sided PCBs, 2021-2031F

6.1.2. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, By Double Sided PCBs, 2021-2031F

6.1.3. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, By Multi Layer PCBs, 2021-2031F

6.1.4. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, By Rigid PCBs, 2021-2031F

6.1.5. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, By Flexible PCBs, 2021-2031F

6.1.6. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, By Rigid-Flex PCBs, 2021-2031F

6.1.7. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, By HDI PCBs, 2021-2031F



7. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Overview, By End User

7.1. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenue Share, By End User 2024 & 2031F

7.1.1. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, By Consumer Electronics, 2021-2031F

7.1.2. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, By Automotive, 2021-2031F

7.1.3. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, By Aerospace and Defence, 2021-2031F

7.1.4. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, By Healthcare, 2021-2031F

7.1.5. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, By Industrial Equipment, 2021-2031F

7.1.6. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, By Telecommunications, 2021-2031F

7.1.7. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenues, By Energy and Utilities, 2021-2031F



8. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Key Performance Indicator



9. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Opportunity Assessment

9.1. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Opportunity Assessment, By Product Type, 2031F

9.2. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Opportunity Assessment, By End Users, 2031F



10. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Competitive Landscape

10.1. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Revenue Ranking, By Top 3 Companies, 2024

10.2. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

10.3. Canada Printed Circuit Board Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Enigma Interconnect Corp.

11.2. CCI Canadian Circuits

11.3. Crimp Circuit Canada Inc.

11.4. Candor Circuits Boards

11.5. RLX Solutions

11.6. Metaplast Circuits Limited

11.7. Summit Interconnect

11.8. PFC Flexible Circuits Limited

11.9. Circuit Tech Inc.

11.10. Firan Technology Group Corporation



12. Key Strategic Recommendations

