DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Berger Montague Advises Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) Investors to Contact the Firm Before June 3, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Viatris Inc. (“Viatris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTRS) on behalf of purchasers of Viatris securities between August 8, 2024 through February 26, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Viatris, headquartered in Canonsburg, PA, is a healthcare company that supplies medicines to 1 billion patients globally.

According to the lawsuit, defendants misled investors by, among other things, minimizing the impact of the failed inspection at Viatris’ Indore, India facility and Warning Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The suit alleges that on February 27, 2025, investors learned the truth when Viatris announced its financial results for Q4 and full-year 2024, providing disappointing 2025 guidance due to “the expected financial impact from Indore facility warning letter and import alert.”

On this news, the price of Viatris common stock fell more than 15%, or $1.71 per share, from a closing price of $11.24 per share on February 26, 2025 to a close of $9.53 per share on February 27.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

