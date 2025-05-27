Australia Variable Speed Drives (VSD) Market Report 2025 | Revenue, Outlook, Value, Industry, Forecast, Analysis, Growth, Share, Companies, Size & Trends 2021-2030

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia VSD Market | Revenue, Outlook, Value, Industry, Forecast, Analysis, Growth, Share, Companies, Size & Trends: Market Forecast By Type, By Voltage, By End-UserAnd Competitive Landscape" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research indicates that the Australian VSD market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% in revenue and 3.7% in volume from 2025 to 2031.

The Australian Variable Speed Drives (VSD) market has witnessed substantial growth from 2021 to 2024, driven largely by the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and significant advancements in industrial automation across key sectors such as manufacturing, mining, and HVAC. Government initiatives aimed at enhancing sustainability, including programs implemented by the Energy Efficiency Council and funding through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), have effectively facilitated the adoption of VSD technologies. This growth trajectory is further supported by Australia's robust push for improved energy management practices and a concerted effort to minimize carbon emissions during this period.

The forecast is bolstered by several factors, including increased industrial automation, rising demand for energy-efficient technologies, and sustained government support targeting net-zero emissions by 2050. With a goal of reaching 43% emissions reduction relative to 2005 levels, and aiming for an 82% national renewable electricity target by 2030, Australia is incentivizing industries to adopt energy-efficient solutions like VSDs extensively. ARENA and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) are also actively funding energy-efficient projects, providing significant support for motor systems and automation upgrades.

The Australian Government's May 2024 Federal Budget highlights a substantial allocation of $22.7 billion to support areas including renewable hydrogen, critical minerals processing, green metals, low-carbon liquid fuels, and cleaner manufacturing. The mining sector, contributing a substantial 13.6% to Australia's GDP in 2023, is increasingly adopting VSDs to enhance energy efficiency and operational effectiveness. Concurrently, construction and manufacturing industries are projected to drive demand for VSD technologies, favoring precise motor speed control in applications such as HVAC, water treatment, and conveyor systems.

Market Segmentation by Type: By 2031, DC drives are expected to lead in revenue growth due to their efficiency and applications requiring precise speed and torque control, such as industrial machinery. The AC drive segment maintains the largest market share, driven by advances in energy efficiency and seamless integration into renewable energy systems, underlining their importance in highly automated industries.

Market Segmentation by Voltage: Low-voltage VSDs are projected to dominate in revenue and volume due to their affordability and versatility across smaller industries and residential applications, where they enhance energy efficiency significantly. Meanwhile, medium-voltage VSDs are expected to witness the highest growth rates, buoyed by increasing adoption in large-scale industrial applications.

Market Segmentation by End-User: The industrial segment is poised to lead in revenue and growth by 2031, driven by automation and sustainability initiatives across manufacturing, mining, and infrastructure sectors. The automotive segment ranks second in growth, spurred by rising EV production and adoption in Australia.

Market Segmentation by Application: The HVAC sector is predicted to exhibit the highest revenue growth rate, underpinned by the demand for energy-efficient, smart building technologies and stringent environmental regulations. Conversely, compressors are set to account for the largest revenue share, integral to processes in manufacturing, food & beverage, and oil & gas industries.

Key Attractiveness of the Report:

10-Year Market Numbers.

Historical Data from 2021 to 2024, with a Base Year of 2024.

Forecast extending to 2031.

Key Performance Indicators impacting the market.

Major upcoming developments and projects.

Key Highlights:

Australia VSD Market Overview and Outlook.

Forecast for Market Revenues and Volume from 2021 to 2031.

Detailed analyses by Type, Voltage, End-User, and Application.

Market Drivers and Restraints, Industry Life Cycle, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles.

Strategic Recommendations.

Company Profiles

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Danfoss A/S

WEG S.A.

Hitachi Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Toshiba International Corporation Pty Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Invertek Drives Ltd.

Robert Bosch (Australia) Pty Ltd

Darwin Motion PTY. LTD

