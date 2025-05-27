Superior Industrial Refrigeration Teams Up with Boise Hawks for the 2025 Pioneer League Season

BOISE, Idaho, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Industrial Refrigeration (SIR) is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the Boise Hawks for the 2025 season, running May 20 through September 7. As a trusted industrial refrigeration partner for food processors, cold storage operators, and industrial facilities across the Northwest, SIR is excited to show up for the community in a fresh, fun way.

This year, fans can spot SIR Cool, the company’s penguin mascot, hitting it out of the park on the video board with a reminder that SIR keeps refrigeration systems humming with new construction, 24/7 on-call service, in-stock parts, and long-term maintenance plans.

As part of their family-friendly partnership with the Hawks, SIR is also sponsoring a Kids Zone safety message. The colorful foam core poster features SIR Cool encouraging young fans to:

“Be an MVP! Stay cool, play safe, and watch out for your friends!”

“We’re proud to support the Hawks and be part of what makes summer in Boise so special,” said Denise Covington, Marketing Manager at SIR. “From industrial refrigeration to community fun, SIR is here to keep things cool, both on the field and behind the scenes.”

Whether you’re managing a processing facility or just enjoying the game with your family, SIR wants to remind everyone that innovative construction, preventative maintenance, and expert service go a long way — especially when you're working with systems that can’t afford to go warm.

To catch SIR Cool in action, visit SuperiorNH3.com/media to watch the video now.

About Superior Industrial Refrigeration

Superior Industrial Refrigeration (SIR) designs, builds, and services industrial refrigeration systems across the Pacific Northwest. With decades of expertise and around-the-clock support, SIR delivers cold you can count on — and a cool mascot kids love.

Contact:

Denise Covington

Superior Industrial Refrigeration

denise@superiornh3.com

(208) 231-0155

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd54b37b-acec-44dc-8f9b-ea810bbf2b43