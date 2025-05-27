United States Motorcycle Trends and Forecast Report 2025: Market to Reach $14.64 Billion by 2033, Driven by Recreational Riding, Electric Motorcycles, & Safety and Performance Technology

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Motorcycle Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States' motorcycle market stood at US$ 9.85 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to US$ 14.64 billion by 2033. The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.51% from 2025 to 2033. Growth is fueled by growing consumer popularity for recreational riding, escalating use of electric motorcycles, and technology growth related to safety and performance.

The nation boasts a vibrant motorcycle culture, with legendary brands such as Harley-Davidson, Indian, and Honda being the market leaders. Festivals like Daytona Bike Week and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally draw thousands of fans annually. Increased popularity of adventure touring and off-road riding has stimulated sales, and increased demand for electric motorcycles supports sustainability trends. Younger consumers are also attracted to customization possibilities and sophisticated safety features. With growing innovation and an avid riding culture, the U.S. motorcycle market remains on the upswing.



United States Motorcycle Market Growth Drivers

Growing Need for Fuel-Saving and Economical Transportation



Motorcycles are emerging as the mode of transportation for commuters owing to their fuel-saving nature and economy when compared with automobiles. As fuel costs rise and urban traffic worsens, riders turn to motorcycles as a budget-friendly transportation option. Entry-level motorcycles, especially in the 200cc to 400cc segment, offer lower upfront costs and fuel consumption, making them an attractive alternative. Additionally, rising interest in eco-friendly transportation solutions has further boosted the market for motorcycles, particularly among younger riders and city dwellers seeking efficient mobility options.



Growing Popularity of Recreational and Adventure Motorcycling



Recreational riding and adventure touring trend have played an important role in the expansion of the U.S. motorcycle market. Enthusiasts spend money on touring motorcycles, adventure motorcycles, and sports motorcycles to go on weekend getaways and cross-country excursions. Motorcycling events like Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and Daytona Bike Week keep on drawing thousands of riders, giving a boost to motorcycle culture. With technology improvements, such as improved suspension, enhanced fuel economy, and intelligent riding assistance, adventure motorcycling has become popular among riders seeking thrilling riding experiences.



Growth of the Electric Motorcycle Market



The electric motorcycle business is expanding at a fast pace because of growing worries regarding emissions and government incentives for green mobility. Large players are making big investments in battery-powered motorcycles with longer ranges, quick charging, and smart connectivity options. Companies such as Zero Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson's LiveWire are spearheading the creation of high-performance electric motorcycles. Better charging infrastructure and increasing environmental consciousness among consumers are likely to fuel the demand for electric motorcycles, especially in cities where emission standards are tough.



Challenges facing the United States Motorcycle Industry

High Premium and Big-Engine Motorcycles Cost



The premium price of premium motorcycles, especially in the 400cc to 800cc and touring motorcycle categories, is a challenge to market growth. High-performance motorcycles need sophisticated engineering, high-quality materials, and cutting-edge features, which drive up their cost. Furthermore, insurance premiums and maintenance costs for luxury motorcycles discourage price-conscious consumers. While financing has become more attractive, the market still has challenges making large-engine and luxury motorcycles affordable to the masses.



Safety Issues and Regulatory Implications



Motorcycle safety is a top issue, and it affects market growth. Increased accident rates over cars, improper use of riding gear, and road safety laws deter consumers. Government regulations mandating stricter emissions, helmet mandates, and licensing requirements can also hinder market growth. Although safety technology advancements like ABS, traction control, and rider-assist systems are enhancing safety, consumer trust in motorcycle riding as a safe means of transportation is a top challenge.

