Lone Star PACE Selected as an Administrator of North Central Texas Council of Governments’ Regional C-PACE Program

DALLAS, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) has selected Lone Star PACE to serve as an administrator of its newly launched Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program, marking a significant step toward expanding sustainable development across the rapidly growing North Texas region.

C-PACE is an innovative financing mechanism that enables commercial property owners to fund energy efficiency, water conservation and renewable energy improvements through long-term, fixed-rate financing repaid via a voluntary property assessment. This approach allows property owners to undertake substantial building upgrades without upfront capital, often resulting in improved cash flow and increased property value.

Lee McCormick, President of Lone Star PACE, said: “We are honored to partner with NCTCOG in bringing a unified C-PACE program to North Texas. This regional approach simplifies access to sustainable financing, fostering economic development and resource conservation across multiple jurisdictions.”

The introduction of a regionwide C-PACE program is poised to deliver significant sustainability benefits. By facilitating energy and water efficiency upgrades, the program supports the conservation of vital natural resources that are experiencing record-high demand due to North Texas's rapid population growth and influx of corporate relocations.

For municipalities, the regional C-PACE program presents an opportunity to stimulate local economies without relying on taxpayer dollars. By enabling private investment in private buildings, cities and counties can drive job creation, enhance the local tax base and promote environmental stewardship.

Susan Alvarez, Director of Environment & Development for NCTCOG, said: “We look forward to expanding PACE resources in the NCTCOG region!”

Property owners stand to benefit from reduced operating costs, improved building performance and access to investment-grade capital that can be used for a wide range of eligible improvements, including HVAC systems, lighting, insulation, solar panels and water conservation measures.

Lone Star PACE brings extensive experience to its role as program administrator, having facilitated more than $330 million in C-PACE assessments for projects totaling $1.5 billion across Texas. The firm's collaborative approach involves working closely with local governments, property owners, capital providers and senior lenders to ensure successful project implementation.

About Lone Star PACE

Lone Star PACE serves as a program administrator for city and county Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs in Texas. LSP helps local governments, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce and trade associations promote economic development and resource conservation by facilitating C-PACE projects alongside property owners, C-PACE capital providers, contractors and other stakeholders. The company's goal is to promote sustainability as well as increased property values while positively impacting cash flow and utility savings. For more information, visit www.lonestarpace.com.

About North Central Texas Council of Governments

The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit and coordinating for sound regional development. NCTCOG's purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions. NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered in the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth. For more information on the Environment and Development Department, visit https://www.nctcog.org/envir .

