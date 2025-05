As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 23. May, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKB 42 0217 ISIN IS0000036291 IS0000033884 Additional issuance (nominal) 0 0 Total outstanding (nominal) 108,638,000,000 72,076,000,000