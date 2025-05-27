Next Generation Tissue Biomarkers Market Research 2025: Market to Double by 2030 with a Surge in Demand for Personalized Medicines, Biofidelity's Enspyre Enhances NGS Efficiency by Eliminating Background DNA

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Tissue Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Reagents & Assays, Instruments & Platforms), Type (Genomic, Proteomic), Technology, Application, End-use, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Next Generation Tissue Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 3.02 Billion in 2024 and is projected to escalate to USD 5.98 Billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 12.74%.

This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in biomarker detection technologies, and the heightened demand for personalized medicine. The rise in chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders underpins the market expansion.

Technological innovations have been pivotal in the market's growth. The advent of high throughput screening technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), has revolutionized the analysis of genetic mutations and gene expression profiles in cancer tissues. Furthermore, methods including liquid biopsies, epigenetic profiling, and microRNA-based biosensors are enhancing tissue biomarker detection.

Collectively, these advancements are refining diagnostics, fostering personalized treatments, and improving patient outcomes. AI and machine learning are increasingly integral in digital pathology, optimizing the analysis of tissue images, while personalized medicines continue to lean heavily on next-generation tissue biomarkers.

Several significant advancements have taken place recently. In February 2025, Alida Biosciences launched its EpiPlex platform, marking the first platform capable of detecting multiple RNA modifications via short-read sequencing while delivering gene expression data. Biofidelity also introduced Enspyre, a novel technology enhancing NGS efficiency by eliminating background DNA.

Genialis revealed its innovative Genialis krasID in September 2024, which predicts KRAS inhibitor responses across tissue histologies and mutations, thus aiding drug development. Around the same time, Illumina, Inc. launched the MiSeq i100 Series, offering unparalleled NGS efficiency. Roche, in September 2021, released the AVENIO Tumor Tissue CGP Kit, expanding oncology research capabilities globally.

Reagents and assays dominated with a 55.97% revenue share in 2024, driven by the need for early disease detection and diagnostics. Type Segment: Genomic biomarkers led the market due to demand from innovative therapy sectors, while metabolomic biomarkers are projected to grow rapidly.

Genomic biomarkers led the market due to demand from innovative therapy sectors, while metabolomic biomarkers are projected to grow rapidly. Technology Segment: The next generation sequencing segment captured the largest share in 2024, with spatial genomics biology expected to grow fastest by 2030.

The next generation sequencing segment captured the largest share in 2024, with spatial genomics biology expected to grow fastest by 2030. Application Segment: The oncology segment led the market due to precision medicine demand, with companion diagnostics anticipated to grow swiftly.

The oncology segment led the market due to precision medicine demand, with companion diagnostics anticipated to grow swiftly. End Use Segment: Hospitals & reference labs led with the highest revenue, while contract research organizations are poised for significant growth.

Roche Diagnostics/Ventana Medical Systems

Agilent Technologies/Dako

Leica Biosystems (Danaher Corporation)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Qiagen

NeoGenomics.

NanoString Technologies

Akoya Biosciences

Bio-Techne / ACD

Guardant Health

