Arbovirus Testing (ELISA, RT-PCR) Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts Report 2025-2030 - Rising Incidences of Zika, Dengue, and West Nile is Fueling Demand for Robust Testing Solutions

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arbovirus Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (ELISA-Based Tests, RT-PCR Based Tests), End-use (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Research Centers), Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Arbovirus Testing Market was valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.43 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.50%

The rising incidence of arboviral diseases such as Zika, dengue, and West Nile is fueling the demand for robust testing solutions. The increasing prevalence of these diseases in various regions has heightened the need for accurate diagnostics to manage outbreaks effectively. Increased awareness among the public and healthcare systems has led to improved surveillance efforts, enabling faster identification and response to potential outbreaks.







This greater focus on disease monitoring drives the arbovirus testing market, as governments and health organizations prioritize timely detection to control the spread of these infections.



Arbovirus testing has emerged as a pivotal tool in preventing the spread of these Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs). According to WHO estimates, around one-fifth of the population-about 1.7 billion people, mostly in developing and low-income nations-must receive diagnosis and treatment for at least one noncommunicable disease annually.

The dengue and chikungunya NTD epidemic impacted almost 40% of Africa. These illnesses are more common in impoverished communities in tropical and hard-to-reach locations due to a favorable environment for virus growth and lack of hygiene. Thus, most NTD cases are reported from Brazil, Yemen, India, Bangladesh, China and several countries in Central and East Africa. Thus, the rising incidence of dengue and chikungunya is anticipated to fuel the demand for arbovirus testing, thereby driving market growth.



Moreover, several international organizations run programs to raise awareness of NTDs, including the United States Global Health Initiative, the Global NTD Program by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization's Global NTD Programs, and the NTD Program by the United States Agency for International Development. These programs focus mainly on reducing or eliminating NTDs such as dengue and chikungunya. In addition, the WHO introduced a pilot program for a WHO Expert Review Panel for Diagnostic Products (ERPD) for NTDs in October 2023. This program focuses on enhancing the quality control and availability of NTD diagnostic tools for medical professionals.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Arbovirus Testing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market Outlook

Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Market Restraint Analysis

Arbovirus Testing Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH (Gold Standard Diagnostics Frankfurt GmbH)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

EUROIMMUN Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG

Merck KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthineers AG

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Global Arbovirus Testing Market Report: Segmentation



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

ELISA-based Tests

RT-PCR Based Tests

Other Test Types

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Research Centers

Other End Use

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

