Brazil Veterinary Medicine Market Report 2025-2030: Biologics, Pharmaceuticals, Medicated Feed Additives Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Veterinary Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Biologics, Pharmaceuticals, Medicated Feed Additives), Animal Type, Route of Administration, Distribution, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Brazil Veterinary Medicine Market is experiencing a robust growth trajectory, projected to expand from USD 2.65 Billion in 2024 to an estimated USD 4.15 Billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 7.90%

Several factors are fueling this market growth, including the rising pet ownership rate, increased livestock production, and a growing demand for advanced veterinary pharmaceuticals and vaccines. Supportive government initiatives aimed at boosting animal health, combined with an expanding presence of veterinary medicine suppliers, are further propelling the market.

The market is also benefiting from innovations in veterinary drug formulations and enhanced disease prevention strategies. A growing focus on animal welfare and improved access to veterinary healthcare solutions is anticipated to further increase the adoption of veterinary medicines throughout Brazil.

As one of the world's leading exporters of beef and poultry, Brazil sees heightened expectations on farmers to adopt stringent health management practices. This encompasses regular veterinary care, vaccination, and robust disease prevention measures, enabling high-quality animal protein output. With consumption of beef and veal meat projected at 18.1 kg per person in 2023, up from 17.8 kg in 2022, producers are increasingly motivated to invest in animal health. This investment ensures livestock remain disease-free and meets standards for both domestic use and export, ultimately stimulating market growth. Consequently, attention to preventive and therapeutic veterinary care is rising among producers who aim to maintain animal welfare, enhance feed efficiency, and reduce mortality rates.

The expansion of veterinary healthcare facilities, including the development of new clinics and specialized care centers, strengthens the Brazilian Veterinary Medicine Market. Enhanced access to veterinary services and state-of-the-art diagnostic tools facilitate early detection of diseases and the provision of effective treatments. Furthermore, a stronger emphasis on sustainable livestock management and the prudent use of antibiotics drives the adoption of green veterinary solutions.

Brazil Veterinary Medicine Market Report Highlights

Product Segment: Pharmaceuticals held a dominant market share of 67.58% in 2024, though the biologics segment is poised for the highest CAGR of 8.8%, fueled by increasing vaccine demand and biotechnological advancements.

Pharmaceuticals held a dominant market share of 67.58% in 2024, though the biologics segment is poised for the highest CAGR of 8.8%, fueled by increasing vaccine demand and biotechnological advancements. Animal Type: Production animals captured the largest market segment in 2024 due to escalating demand for livestock healthcare. The companion animals segment is forecasted for the quickest growth, driven by a rising pet population and heightening awareness of pet healthcare.

Production animals captured the largest market segment in 2024 due to escalating demand for livestock healthcare. The companion animals segment is forecasted for the quickest growth, driven by a rising pet population and heightening awareness of pet healthcare. Route of Administration: Injectable solutions maintained the largest share in 2024, but alternative delivery methods such as intranasal delivery and transdermal patches are anticipated to surge, favoring stress reduction and adherence.

Injectable solutions maintained the largest share in 2024, but alternative delivery methods such as intranasal delivery and transdermal patches are anticipated to surge, favoring stress reduction and adherence. Distribution Channel: Veterinary hospitals and clinics led the distribution channels in 2024, though the e-commerce segment is expected to expand rapidly due to the convenience of online shopping.

Reasons to Buy This Report

Access in-depth market analysis with detailed insights across regions and segments.

Investigate competitive dynamics and key player market presence.

Identify emerging trends and key drivers that are shaping future market directions.

Receive actionable recommendations for uncovering new revenue streams and directing strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Brazil

Brazil Veterinary Medicine Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market Outlook

Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

Market Drivers Analysis

Rising demand for animal protein

Supportive initiatives by Government

Market Restraints Analysis

Limited access to veterinary care

Porter's Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

COVID-19 Analysis

Estimated Pet Population by key countries

Companies Featured

Zoetis Services LLC

Ceva

Merck & Co., Inc.

Vetoquinol

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Elanco

Virbac

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Dechra Pharmaceuticals limited (Dechra Topco Limited)

Bimeda, Inc.

Biogenesis Bago

Ourofino Saude Animal

FARMABASE

Vetnil

Alivira Animal Health Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2643p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment