U.S. Hotels Market Analysis and Growth Report Report 2025-2030: Luxury Hotels Dominate as U.S. Travelers Opt for Premium Experiences

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Hotels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Price Range (Economy, Midscale), Ownership Model (Independent Hotels, Chain Hotels), Booking Mode (Direct Booking, Online Travel Agent & Agencies), with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. Hotels Market was valued at USD 263.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 395.69 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.10%

This growth is largely driven by a resurgence in corporate and group travel, with businesses placing a higher emphasis on retreats and industry conferences. As businesses prioritize team cohesion and client relationships, demand for mid-to-high-end hotels has increased, reflected by a 6.8% year-over-year rise in revenue per available room in early 2024.

In parallel, international tourism is staging a strong recovery, particularly from emerging markets like India. The U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) reported nearly 1.9 million visits from Indian tourists in the first ten months of 2024, a 48% increase from 2019. Hotels are tailoring offerings to this demographic, incorporating amenities such as chai and samosas to enhance appeal.

Key drivers reshaping the industry include technology and sustainability. Hotels are increasingly adopting sustainable practices such as energy-efficient systems and eco-friendly amenities. Technological advancements, including AI for personalized guest experiences and operational efficiency, are now industry standards. These innovations draw travelers keen on sustainability and modern conveniences.

The U.S. hotels market is witnessing robust growth driven by both leisure and business travel, bolstered by the influx of international visitors. Sustainability initiatives and technological advancements are strategically positioning hotels to meet evolving consumer expectations. Hotels are implementing eco-friendly solutions and leveraging AI for enhanced guest experiences. Innovations in smart room controls and seamless check-ins are not only elevating guest satisfaction but also improving operational efficiency.

U.S. Hotels Market Report Highlights

Post-COVID recovery has led to a surge in travel as restrictions eased. Increased leisure and corporate travel have driven up hotel occupancy rates.

Luxury hotels dominate the market in 2024, fueled by economic growth and a consumer shift toward premium experiences.

The integration of technological innovations has streamlined operations and improved guest satisfaction and revenue management. Post-pandemic, hotels have adopted digital keys, contactless check-ins, and smart room technologies.

Short-term rentals, led by platforms like Airbnb, have introduced competition by capturing significant market share, especially in urban areas with limited hotel supply.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Delve into detailed insights across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Assess the market position of key players.

Future Trends: Explore pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to discover new revenue streams and strategic business directions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $263.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $395.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

Marriott International, Inc.

Radisson Hotel Group

Accor

Rosewood Hotel Group

Hilton Worldwide

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Belmond Management Limited

Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC

Ace Hotels

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ju79sa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment