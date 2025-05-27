Semantic Web Market Report 2025: Global Industry to Reach USD 48.4 Billion by 2030, Registering 37.8% CAGR

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semantic Web - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Semantic Web was valued at US$7.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$48.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Semantic Web market.







The growth in the Semantic Web market is driven by several factors including technological integration with AI and NLP, rising enterprise demand for knowledge graphs, domain-specific end-use applications, and evolving data governance frameworks. Advances in machine learning are enabling automated ontology creation, semantic tagging, and intelligent reasoning, reducing the barrier to entry for businesses.

End-use diversification is another key driver - sectors like healthcare are using semantic tools for diagnostics and medical data harmonization, while retail leverages it for product recommendation and inventory intelligence. Governments and public agencies are adopting semantic models to standardize open data and enable policy analytics. Additionally, the shift toward decentralized data control and digital sovereignty has encouraged adoption of linked data standards to maintain interoperability without compromising security. As consumers demand more personalized and context-aware services, businesses are using semantic frameworks to deliver dynamic content and interactions.

Furthermore, the increased focus on explainable AI and ethical machine decision-making aligns directly with semantic methodologies that provide transparent, auditable reasoning paths. The combined influence of open standards, cloud-based deployment options, and the urgent need for enterprise data unification ensures that the Semantic Web will play a pivotal role in the next phase of digital evolution.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Semantic Web market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid); Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Publishing, Government & Public Sector, Education, Other Verticals).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Semantic Web Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$26.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 33.2%. The Semantic Web Services segment is also set to grow at 44.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 45.6% CAGR to reach $11.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Semantic Web Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AllegroGraph (Franz Inc.), AlphaSense, Apache Stanbol, Cambridge Semantics, Capsenta and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 34 companies featured in this Semantic Web market report include:

AllegroGraph (Franz Inc.)

AlphaSense

Apache Stanbol

Cambridge Semantics

Capsenta

Cognitum

Diffbot

eccenca GmbH

Epimorphics Ltd.

Franz Inc.

MarkLogic Corporation

Ontotext AD

OpenLink Software

Oracle Corporation

Oxford Semantic Technologies

PoolParty (Semantic Web Co.)

Semantic Web Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Stardog Union

TopQuadrant

Zazuko GmbH

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 379 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Semantic Web - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Explosion of Unstructured Data Across Enterprises Propels Demand for Semantic Web Technologies

Growth of AI and Knowledge Graphs Strengthens Business Case for Ontology-Driven Data Integration

Rising Need for Data Interoperability in Healthcare, Finance, and Government Throws the Spotlight on Semantic Standards

Semantic Metadata and Linked Data Frameworks Accelerate Innovation in Search and Recommendation Systems

Increased Use of RDF and SPARQL in Web Development Expands Market for Semantic Platforms

Adoption in Regulatory Compliance and Data Governance Fuels Demand for Machine-Readable Structures

Semantic Webs Role in Enterprise Knowledge Management Generates Strategic IT Opportunities

Integration with Natural Language Processing (NLP) Enhances Contextual Search and Chatbot Performance

Academic and Open-Source Communities Drive Standardization and Cross-Platform Compatibility

Rising Interest in the Decentralized Web and Web 3.0 Models Boosts Focus on Semantically Rich Data

Slow Commercial Adoption and Implementation Complexity Create Opportunities for SaaS-Based Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfjnoh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment