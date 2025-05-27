ATH Vodka and Unstoppable Domains Launch .ATH Domain, Merging Luxury Spirits with Web3 Innovation

Las Vegas, USA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATH Vodka, the premium British vodka brand co-founded by James Waldie, Prince Yemoh, and crypto industry leader and highly acclaimed podcast host Megan Nilsson, aka Crypto Megan, today announced its innovative partnership with Unstoppable Domains. The collaboration launches the .ATH top-level domain (TLD), symbolizing the "All-Time High" ethos central to both luxury spirits and blockchain innovation.





ATH Vodka's visionary founders, Waldie and Yemoh, also co-own UK based Professional Soccer club Chorley FC and the distillery crafting ATH Vodka. Alongside Crypto Megan, they have positioned ATH Vodka as a pioneer in integrating traditional craftsmanship with blockchain technologies, offering cryptocurrency payments and digital rewards.

With over 30,000 bottles sold pre launch, ATH Vodka is off to a racing start.

"We're excited to partner with ATH Vodka, a brand that truly embodies luxury and innovation," said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains. ".ATH domains are a unique digital asset, reflecting the peak moments celebrated by ATH Vodka and resonating strongly with the blockchain community."



Crypto Megan, co-owner of Ath Vodka, added, "Our partnership with Unstoppable Domains takes ATH Vodka's commitment to innovation to new heights. The .ATH domain is more than digital real estate—it represents a cultural movement towards digital ownership and community empowerment."



The new .ATH domains offer comprehensive blockchain-enabled features, simplifying cryptocurrency transactions, secure digital identities, and native Web3 website integration.

Cryptocurrency payments become simpler and more human with .ath names replacing long wallet addresses. Users can also build a verifiable onchain identity through UD.me, showcasing their digital assets, wallet connections, and public credentials within the broader web3 community.



ATH Vodka and Unstoppable are taking the next step in expanding the reach of the .brave domain by exploring the process for ICANN gTLD registration. While still in the early stages and subject to regulatory review, this move could pave the way for .ath to function across both the traditional Web2 internet and decentralized Web3 environments.



ATH Vodka is available through Costco UK online and select premium venues across the UK, reinforced by the brand's affiliation with Chorley FC and high-profile ambassadors from iconic British bands Boyzone and Westlife.

To claim a .ath domain and join the movement, visit https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/ath/

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/



About ATH Vodka

ATH Vodka, co-founded by James Waldie, Prince Yemoh, and Megan Nilsson, aka Crypto Megan, is an ultra-premium UK vodka brand. The brand is known for celebrating life's "All-Time High" moments, merging traditional distillation methods with cutting-edge blockchain technology.



Central to ATH Vodka's innovative ecosystem will be the ATH Rewards App, an intuitive mobile application designed to seamlessly connect the physical product to the digital world. Customers will simply tap an NFC-enabled bottle cap with their smartphone, and the ATH app will reveal randomised crypto rewards, not just limited to $ATH tokens, but also popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin. This token-agnostic system will transform every purchase into an exciting opportunity to be rewarded. Within the app, users will easily track their earnings and redeem their $ATH tokens to purchase exclusive ATH Vodka merchandise and products, tickets, vouchers and participate in DeFi opportunities on the Flare Network.

Users will have the unique ability to donate their $ATH tokens to partner charities within the ecosystem, directly contributing to meaningful causes. This groundbreaking approach of distributing and enabling versatile utility for crypto assets as redeemable rewards has the potential to drive widespread mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, making digital assets accessible and valuable to everyday consumers.

