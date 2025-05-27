Asigna Announces a $3M Funding Round and a Multisig v2 Upgrade

New York, NY, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asigna, the leading smart multisig vault operator for Bitcoin, its metaprotocols and Layer-2s is launching a major v2 upgrade with support for Embedded Apps and a developer SDK. The project also announced it raised a $3M funding round led by Hivemind Capital and Tykhe Block Ventures with participation from Sats Ventures, Trust Machines, and various angels. Asigna previously completed a pre-seed round led by Portal Ventures, with support from Bitcoin Frontier Fund.

Asigna is a non-custodial smart multisig vault designed for secure Bitcoin asset management that protects over $1.1B of funds. It enables teams, DAOs, and institutions to securely manage shared Bitcoin treasuries and participate in Bitcoin DeFi while minimizing the risks of hacks and conflicts. Asigna integrates the Bitcoin base layer and execution environments like Stacks, Arch, Citrea, Botanix, and enables all standard wallet operations, including direct interactions with dApps, decentralized exchanges, bridges, and metaprotocols, such as Ordinals, Runes, Alkanes, BRC-20, Rare Sats, and others.

“With Asigna, we are establishing foundational infrastructure for institutions and large holders to securely and confidently participate in the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem,” said Viven, Co-Founder at Asigna. “There’s a critical need for robust, transparent, and programmable non-custodial solutions, and the multisig infrastructure is at the heart of this transformation.”

With this v2 release, Asigna’s users will be able to interact with Bitcoin-based applications directly from within the multisig environment via Embedded Apps. The app now also provides a customizable dashboard for portfolio tracking and enables direct swaps between Bitcoin Assets and BTC. In addition to this, Asigna released its Connection SDK and Multisig SDK to empower third-party developers to connect user multisig wallets directly to their Bitcoin and Stacks applications. They can make multisig vaults, create, sign and execute transactions, sign messages, manage funds, contract deployments and calls. New features also include the ability for vaults to have Sub Accounts, Email notifications, Governance, Customizable signer permissions, Privacy mode, and advanced UTXO Management.

“What’s unique about Asigna is that, unlike many other onchain smart wallet implementations, it is fully native to the Bitcoin layer, with no smart contract risks. We don’t directly interact with private keys and account owners can use any wallet to sign their transactions,” said Vlad, Co-Founder at Asigna. “Which means these multisig wallets can never be frozen or lost, regardless of what happens to Asigna. As it should be”.

Over $2.2 trillion of assets were stored in Bitcoin in late 2024 when it reached the previous peak price of $108,135. Fueled by unprecedented ETF demand that significantly outpaced mining production, Bitcoin's ecosystem is experiencing explosive growth, particularly within its DeFi sector, which boasts a $6 billion Total Value Locked and is expected to grow rapidly along with the launches of scaling metaprotocols. Asigna is perfectly positioned to support this growth and will use the raised funding to build offerings for enterprise customers to provide access to DeFi and yield generation through staking and lending with a white-glove service.

“We believe Asigna's innovative approach to Bitcoin security and its seamless integration with Layer-2 protocols make it a game-changer for institutional investors”, said Kayla Phillips, Senior Investment Principal at Hivemind Capital. "We are thrilled to support their mission to provide robust and transparent non-custodial solutions for the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem."

About Asigna

Asigna is a smart multisig vault operator for Bitcoin and its Layer-2 metaprotocols, protecting over $1.1B in assets. Its multi-party custody approach allows teams, DAOs, and institutions to securely manage shared Bitcoin treasuries and DeFi assets with collective control. Asigna integrates the Bitcoin base layer and metaprotocols, enabling direct interactions with dApps, decentralized exchanges, bridges, and metaprotocols. For more information, please visit https://www.asigna.io/