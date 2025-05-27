Nexzen Extracts Emerges as a Premium Name in Hemp-Derived Wellness Products

Shenandoah, Texas, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexzen Extracts, a rising brand in the hemp and cannabis wellness space, has officially announced its expansion into the national market with a product line focused on purity, potency, and plant-based innovation. With an emphasis on lab-tested Delta-8, Delta-9, and THCa products, Nexzen Extracts is poised to deliver a new standard of quality and transparency to wellness consumers across the United States.

Founded on the principles of precision extraction and ethical sourcing, Nexzen Extracts uses advanced techniques to ensure consistent cannabinoid content, flavor retention, and safety in every batch. From disposable vapes and gummies to concentrates and flowers, the brand is quickly becoming a go-to choice for consumers seeking effective, farm-bill-compliant hemp alternatives.

“We’re not just another hemp brand. Nexzen was built to meet the growing demand for clean, consistent, and compliant cannabis products,” said a Nexzen spokesperson. “Every formula we release is third-party tested and designed with the end user in mind—whether that’s for stress relief, better sleep, or just a smoother experience.”

A Transparent Approach to Hemp Wellness

Nexzen Extracts products are made from U.S.-grown hemp and manufactured in GMP-certified facilities. Each product undergoes comprehensive third-party testing to verify potency and ensure zero detectable contaminants. Certificates of Analysis (COAs) are publicly available, aligning with the brand’s commitment to transparency.

Popular Product Categories:

THCa Flower – Legal in many U.S. states under federal guidelines, offering high potency and terpene-rich strains.





– Legal in many U.S. states under federal guidelines, offering high potency and terpene-rich strains. Delta-9 Gummies – Hemp-derived and compliant with the 0.3% THC by dry weight rule.





– Hemp-derived and compliant with the 0.3% THC by dry weight rule. Delta 8 Gummies – For users looking for non-psychoactive relief and better rest.





Meeting Consumer Demand in a Growing Market

With the U.S. hemp industry projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% through 2027, Nexzen Extracts enters at a time when quality control, brand trust, and consumer education are more important than ever. As regulatory scrutiny increases, Nexzen is focused on building long-term relationships with both customers and retailers by keeping compliance, education, and product integrity at the core of its mission.

About Nexzen Extracts

Nexzen Extracts is a wellness-focused hemp brand offering federally legal Delta-8, Delta-9, THCa, and CBD products to customers seeking plant-based alternatives to conventional health solutions. The brand’s formulations are crafted for maximum effect, tested for quality, and designed with a user-first approach. With a growing national footprint, Nexzen is setting the bar for responsible innovation in the hemp wellness industry.

For more information, visit www.nexzenextracts.com .





