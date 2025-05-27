Saudi Arabia $529.43 Mn Hospital Information System Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2030F

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Hospital Information System Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia Hospital Information System (HIS) Market, valued at USD 405.36 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 529.43 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.75%

The market's growth is propelled by the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which focuses on advancing the country's healthcare sector. Significant investments have been directed toward digital healthcare technologies like electronic health records (EHR), telemedicine, and HIS to enhance healthcare service delivery across the Kingdom.

Adopting HIS is fundamental to achieving increased operational efficiency and improved quality of care. Despite high costs of implementation and maintenance, particularly for smaller facilities, HIS adoption continues as hospitals face rising healthcare service demands due to population growth, an aging demographic, and lifestyle diseases. Saudi Arabia, the fourth largest Arab country by population, is experiencing an annual growth rate of 1.62%, placing further pressure on healthcare services.

The healthcare sector's transformation is marked by the expansion of services and facility upgrades by public and private entities. The Ministry of Health manages about 60% of the services in a mixed public-private system. This expansion necessitates robust HIS solutions for integrated patient management, electronic health records, billing, and inventory management on unified platforms.

Technological advancements like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are pivotal to Saudi healthcare's digital transformation. Hospital information systems streamline patient data management and facilitate efficient clinical workflow automation. Companies such as Data Ocean are notable for offering comprehensive HIS solutions to support various healthcare providers' needs.

Data Ocean's doEnterpriseCare and Patient Portal platforms are crucial in seamless hospital management and patient engagement. These AI-integrated systems enhance clinical decisions and improve patient outcomes through predictive diagnostics and resource optimization. Cloud-based HIS solutions are also popular due to their scalability and cost-efficiency.

Meanwhile, challenges persist with high implementation costs, especially in acquiring essential infrastructure and ensuring system interoperability. Staff training for effective HIS use remains a significant cost component.

Telemedicine and remote healthcare services are emerging trends, catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The government's Sehhaty platform fosters telemedicine, expanding healthcare access beyond physical locations, especially in rural areas. This adaption enhances patient convenience, operational efficiency, and continues care for chronic conditions.

EHRs represent the fastest-growing segment in the HIS market, driven by their role in improving care quality through real-time data access and big data analytics. The increasing reliance on software solutions, crucial to digital transformation, underscores the shift toward paperless and cloud-based operations, facilitating integrated healthcare service management.

Regionally, Northern and Central Saudi Arabia, particularly Riyadh, lead the market due to their advanced hospital infrastructure and significant healthcare demands driven by urban growth. The Central region's prominence is supported by its political and economic stature, fostering rapid HIS adoption.

Key market players include:

Carestream Health, Inc.

Siemens Ltd Saudi Arabia

Koninklijke Philips NV

NXGN Management, LLC

CERNER MIDDLE EAST LTD

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $405.36 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $529.43 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Scope of the Market

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Baseline Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview of the Market

4. Saudi Arabia Hospital Information System Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

5. Eastern Hospital Information System Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6. Western Hospital Information System Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

7. Northern & Central Hospital Information System Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

8. Southern Hospital Information System Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges

10. Market Trends & Developments

10.1. Recent Developments

11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

12. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

