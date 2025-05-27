PRESS RELEASE

RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF EUR 500 MILLION FIXED RATE GREEN NOTES MATURING IN JUNE 2030

RCI Banque, operating under the commercial brand Mobilize Financial Services, announces the issuance of a € 500m 5-year green bond (June-30) bearing a 3.375% coupon.

The deal attracted a final order book above 1.8 billion euro coming from around 119 investors.

The proceeds from this Green Bond will be used to finance or refinance Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and charging infrastructure.

The success of this transaction demonstrates investors’ confidence in the financial strength of the company and its contribution to facilitate the transition to electric driving and help tackle climate change.

About Mobilize Financial Services

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.

With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed more than 1,3 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2024 and sold 3,7 million services. At the end of December 2024, average earning assets stood at 55,9 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 1,194 million euros.

Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of December 2024, net deposits amounted to 30,5 billion euros, or 50 % of the company's net assets.

