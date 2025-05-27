Planisware - Availability of documents relating to the general meeting

Availability of documents relating to the combined general meeting of June, 19 2025

Paris, France, May 27, 2025 – Shareholders of Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy, are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 9am CET. at Planisware’s headquarters, 200, avenue de Paris - 92320 Châtillon, France (the “Meeting”).

The meeting notice, including the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) No. 57 on May 12, 2025. The procedures for participating and voting at this Meeting are set out in this notice. It will be followed by a convening notice published in the BALO and in a legal gazette within the time limits specified by applicable laws and regulations.

These notices are also available on Planisware website at the following address: https://planisware.com (section 2025 General Meeting).

The Meeting will be broadcasted live on Planisware website1.

How to participate

Shareholders may choose one of the following three methods to exercise their voting rights at the Meeting:

attend the Meeting;

proxy the Chairman of the Meeting or any other natural or legal person;

vote by mail or online on the VOTACCESS website.





The terms and conditions for participation will be detailed in the convening notice, which will be posted on the Planisware website (section General Meeting 2025).

Availability of preparatory documents

Shareholders may from now on consult and download the information and documents provided for in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code (including the meeting notice, the convocation brochure, and the 2024 Universal Registration Document) relating to the Meeting on the Planisware’s website at the following address: https://planisware.com (section 2025 General Meeting).

Documents that must be made available to shareholders in connection with general meetings are available at Planisware's registered office, located at 200, avenue de Paris - 92320 Châtillon, France, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

Written questions from shareholders

Shareholders may submit written questions to Planisware in accordance with Articles L. 225-108 and R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code. These questions should preferably be sent by email to the following address: assembleegenerale@planisware.com (or to Planisware's registered office by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt) no later than the fourth business day prior to the date of the Meeting, i.e., by midnight on June 13, 2025.

They must be accompanied by proof of registration in the account.

Upcoming event

June 24, 2025: Dividend Ex-date

June 26, 2025: Dividend Pay-date

July 31, 2025: H1 2025 results publication

October 21, 2025: Q3 2025 revenue publication

Contact

Investor Relations Media Benoit d’Amécourt Brunswick Group

Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon benoit.damecourt@planisware.com planisware@brunswickgroup.com +33 6 75 51 41 47 +33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 750 employees across 16 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 600 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol “PLNW”).

For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/ and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn .

1 Unless technical reasons make this impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast. Furthermore, it is noted that live voting via the Internet will not be possible during the broadcast of the Meeting.

