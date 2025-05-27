E-Brokerage Industry Forecast Report 2025-2030: AI-Based Risk Profiling and Portfolio Rebalancing Tools Improve Client Retention and Satisfaction, Driving Revenues to $22.5 Billion

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Brokerage - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for E-Brokerage was valued at US$13.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$22.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the E-Brokerage market.







The growth in the e-brokerage market is driven by several factors related to technology convergence, regulatory liberalization, and evolving investor behavior. Advancements in mobile trading applications, real-time analytics, and automated investing tools have reduced entry barriers and enhanced user engagement. The surge in digital literacy, smartphone penetration, and app-based finance culture - especially in developing markets - is driving exponential user base expansion for online brokerage platforms.



From a regulatory standpoint, open banking frameworks, direct market access (DMA), and streamlined account-opening protocols are fostering a more competitive landscape, allowing fintech players to challenge incumbents. At the same time, low interest rate environments and increased retail interest in passive income and capital gains are incentivizing individuals to become more active in financial markets. Venture capital and private equity funding is flowing into e-brokerage startups that offer innovative models - such as embedded finance, robo-advisory, and ESG-focused investing - further accelerating market evolution. These combined trends underscore the transition of e-brokerage from a disruptive niche into a central pillar of the global financial ecosystem.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the E-Brokerage market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Service Provider (Full Time Broker, Discounted Broker); Ownership (Privately Held, Publicly Held); End-User (Retail Investor, Institutional Investor).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Full Time Broker segment, which is expected to reach US$13.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.5%. The Discounted Broker segment is also set to grow at 11.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.0% CAGR to reach $4.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global E-Brokerage Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Ally Invest, Charles Schwab Corporation, DEGIRO, Dukascopy Bank SA, eToro and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 39 companies featured in this E-Brokerage market report include:

Ally Invest

Charles Schwab Corporation

DEGIRO

Dukascopy Bank SA

eToro

Fidelity Investments

Firstrade Securities

Interactive Brokers LLC

Merrill Edge

Moomoo

Nordnet AB

Public.com

Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Saxo Bank

SoFi Invest

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd

tastytrade, Inc.

TD Ameritrade

TradeStation Group, Inc.

Webull Financial LLC

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 363 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

E-Brokerage - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital-First Investor Preferences Propel Growth of Online and App-Based Brokerage Platforms

Commission-Free Trading Models Disrupt Traditional Brokerage Revenue Structures and Spur User Acquisition

Surge in Retail Investor Participation Post-Pandemic Fuels Demand for Intuitive E-Brokerage Interfaces

Integration of AI-Powered Trading Assistants and Robo-Advisors Enhances User Personalization

Adoption of Fractional Share Trading Expands Market Accessibility to Millennial and Gen Z Investors

Gamification Features in Trading Platforms Drive Active User Growth Among New Market Entrants

Expansion of Real-Time Data Analytics and Insights Elevates User Retention and Portfolio Monitoring

Embedded Wealth Services in Banking and Fintech Apps Blur Lines Between Trading and Payments

E-Brokerage Platforms Leverage API Connectivity to Offer Multi-Asset, Multi-Market Trading Access

Growth of Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Trading Expands Service Offerings in Online Brokerages

AI-Based Risk Profiling and Portfolio Rebalancing Tools Improve Client Retention and Satisfaction

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0w1ko

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment