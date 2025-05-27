AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. to Participate in Exclusive BitGo-Hosted Events at Bitcoin 2025; CEO Jolie Kahn Recognized as One of the Only Female Public Company Leaders in Bitcoin Mining

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a diversified technology and infrastructure company, today announced its participation in a curated series of private events hosted by BitGo during Bitcoin 2025, the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, taking place May 27–29 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AgriFORCE CEO Jolie Kahn will attend four exclusive BitGo-hosted gatherings over the course of the week, including:

BitGo High Roller Summit (May 27–29): An invite-only, three-day experience for top-tier institutions, builders, and visionaries in the Bitcoin space, featuring high-level networking, strategic dialogues, and exclusive access to VIP forums.

(May 27–29): An invite-only, three-day experience for top-tier institutions, builders, and visionaries in the Bitcoin space, featuring high-level networking, strategic dialogues, and exclusive access to VIP forums. BitGo x A&T Capital After Dark Party (May 28): An evening celebration blending deal-making and community engagement with entertainment and cultural activations tailored for global crypto leaders. Event link

(May 28): An evening celebration blending deal-making and community engagement with entertainment and cultural activations tailored for global crypto leaders. BitGo Institutional Sunset Soirée (May 29): A sunset rooftop gathering that brings together the most influential players in digital asset custody, capital allocation, and infrastructure strategy. Event link

(May 29): A sunset rooftop gathering that brings together the most influential players in digital asset custody, capital allocation, and infrastructure strategy. 2025 Women of Bitcoin Brunch (May 27): Hosted by Bitcoin Magazine and BitGo, this premier networking brunch celebrates the leadership and contributions of women in the Bitcoin industry. Event link

As a guest of BitGo, Ms. Kahn’s participation underscores her growing influence in the energy-powered digital infrastructure sector. Importantly, Jolie Kahn is among a very limited number—if not the only—female CEOs leading a publicly traded company actively engaged in Bitcoin mining. Her presence at Bitcoin 2025 signals AgriFORCE’s commitment not only to innovation and sustainability but also to advancing diversity and inclusion at the highest levels of industry leadership.

“It’s an honor to represent AgriFORCE and our TerraHash Digital™ platform at Bitcoin 2025 alongside some of the most respected minds in Bitcoin and digital infrastructure,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE. “As a female CEO in the Bitcoin mining space—a rare position—I’m proud to contribute a unique perspective to a field that’s still in the early stages of building true inclusivity. We’re here to do big things: responsibly, profitably, and with purpose.”

Strategic Presence at Bitcoin 2025

AgriFORCE’s attendance at these events complements its recent launch of TerraHash Digital™, a wholly owned division focused on vertically integrated, energy-efficient Bitcoin mining campuses. The Company’s participation reflects its goal of leading from the front—building next-generation infrastructure that is both sustainable and inclusive.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a mission-driven technology company pioneering innovation at the intersection of agriculture, clean energy, and digital infrastructure. Through its TerraHash Digital™ division, the Company is building high-performance Bitcoin mining campuses with dual-purpose utility—supporting decentralized compute networks while enabling clean energy reuse and sustainable food production.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

