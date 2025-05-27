Biopharmaceutical Logistics Global Strategic Business Report 2025 | Cold Chain Logistics Segment Set for $37.9 Billion Growth by 2030

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biopharmaceutical Logistics was valued at US$108.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$143.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Biopharmaceutical Logistics market.







Why Is Biopharmaceutical Logistics Critical to the Healthcare Supply Chain?



Biopharmaceutical logistics is a specialized sector that ensures the safe and efficient transportation, storage, and distribution of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, biologics, and other complex drugs.

With the growing demand for biologics and the rise of personalized medicine, biopharmaceutical logistics has become more crucial than ever. Maintaining the integrity of these products through cold chain management, compliance with strict regulatory standards, and ensuring timely delivery are vital to safeguarding product efficacy. Failures in logistics can lead to costly wastage or loss of efficacy, making reliable logistics systems integral to the pharmaceutical supply chain.



How Are Technological Innovations Reshaping Biopharmaceutical Logistics?



Technological advancements are revolutionizing the biopharmaceutical logistics landscape, particularly in the area of cold chain management. IoT-enabled sensors, GPS tracking, and blockchain technologies are allowing real-time monitoring of shipments, ensuring that temperature, humidity, and other critical parameters are maintained throughout the logistics process.

Automated storage systems, drone deliveries, and robotics are also improving the efficiency of handling and distribution in warehouses and transportation hubs. Additionally, blockchain is gaining traction for improving transparency and traceability, particularly for highly regulated biopharmaceutical products that require a clear audit trail from manufacturing to patient delivery.



Which Global Trends Are Impacting the Demand for Biopharmaceutical Logistics?



Several global trends are influencing the growth of the biopharmaceutical logistics market. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased the demand for robust cold chain logistics due to the global distribution of temperature-sensitive vaccines. Furthermore, the rise in biologics, which require specific storage and transportation conditions, has underscored the importance of specialized logistics providers.

Globalization of the biopharmaceutical industry has also heightened the need for efficient logistics solutions that can handle long-distance and cross-border shipments while complying with diverse regulatory standards. Finally, the rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer delivery models has introduced new complexities in ensuring the last-mile delivery of pharmaceutical products.



The growth in the biopharmaceutical logistics market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for biologics and vaccines, the expansion of cold chain logistics infrastructure, and advancements in tracking and monitoring technologies. The shift towards personalized medicine and patient-specific biologics is also boosting the need for specialized logistics services.

Moreover, the growing complexity of regulatory requirements and the need for compliance with Good Distribution Practices (GDP) are further fueling the demand for reliable and transparent logistics solutions. As pharmaceutical companies expand globally, the demand for scalable, efficient, and secure logistics services continues to rise, driving growth in this market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Biopharmaceutical Logistics market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Service (Transportation, Warehousing)

Type (Cold Chain Logistics, Non-cold Chain Logistics)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cold Chain Logistics segment, which is expected to reach US$37.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.2%. The Non-cold Chain Logistics segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cold Chain Logistics segment, which is expected to reach US$37.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.2%. The Non-cold Chain Logistics segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $29.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.3% CAGR to reach $22.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Agility, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, FedEx and more.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What’s Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $108.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $143.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





MARKET OVERVIEW

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Biopharmaceutical Logistics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Cold Chain Logistics in Biopharmaceuticals and Vaccines

Technological Innovations in Temperature Monitoring and Supply Chain Automation

Rising Complexity of Biologic Drugs Requiring Specialized Logistics Solutions

Impact of Globalization on Biopharmaceutical Distribution Networks

Regulatory Compliance and Stringent Quality Control Driving Innovation in Logistics

Increasing Adoption of Blockchain for Secure and Transparent Supply Chain Management

Rising Demand for Just-in-Time Delivery Models and Last-Mile Delivery in Biopharma

Expansion of Logistics Providers Offering Biopharma-Specific Services

Challenges in Managing Temperature-Sensitive Biopharmaceutical Products

Growth of Outsourced Logistics Services in the Biopharma Industry

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Some of the 41 companies featured in this Biopharmaceutical Logistics market report include:

Agility

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

FedEx

GEODIS

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

Panalpina

SF Express

Sinotrans

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

VersaCold

XPO Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/om8fgv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment