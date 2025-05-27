Aviation and Humanitarian Logistics Leader to Step Down

Washington, DC, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After thirteen years as the leader of Airlink, the aviation and logistics humanitarian relief NGO, President & CEO Steve Smith will step down at the end of September 2025.

As Airlink’s first and only CEO, Smith built and led a groundbreaking global aviation industry humanitarian initiative. Since its inception, Airlink has facilitated worldwide aid and relief to more than 60 million people through its unique relationships with airlines and NGOs.

“Everything Airlink has achieved was made possible by its aviation and logistics partners, volunteer corps, generous donors, and most importantly, a world-class team of dedicated professionals,” said Smith. “Together, we’ve built a globally recognized organization that has helped to redefine the relationship between aviation and logistics companies, and relief organizations.”

Smith led the organization through dozens of major responses over the years, including the 2014-2015 Ebola response in West Africa (recognized by President Clinton), the Ukraine War (where Airlink transported over 2,400 tons of supplies and 1,100 responders to help Ukrainian civilians), and more recently the humanitarian responses in Gaza and Sudan. He navigated the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to refine Airlink’s model to address the ever-changing environment of humanitarian aid and relief, driven by geopolitics, increasing global conflicts, and climate change.

“On behalf of the Airlink Board of Directors, I would like to thank Steve for his service to the organization and for his leadership over the past 13 years,” said Todd Freeman, Board Chair. “As we celebrate Airlink’s 15-year anniversary, we acknowledge the strong foundation of relationships and best practices that Steve has established. His dedicated work has positioned the organization optimally for future growth and success.”

Bob Brown, founder of Airlink, said, “It was an enormous privilege to watch Steve build this vibrant and successful organization from its early days. We were fortunate to find such a dedicated and talented leader who embodied the ideals of the organization. We will be forever grateful to Steve and his family.”

A search committee of the Board led by Airlink Board Chair, Todd Freeman, has been formed and will be directing the search for Smith’s successor.



About Airlink, Inc.

Airlink is a global humanitarian nonprofit organization delivering critical aid to communities in crisis by providing free or discounted airlift and logistical solutions to vetted nonprofit partners, changing how the humanitarian community responds to disasters worldwide. Its network includes over 200 aid organizations and over 50 commercial and charter airlines. Since its inception in 2010, Airlink has flown 13,500 relief workers and transported 18 million pounds of humanitarian cargo, directly helping 60 million people impacted by natural and man-made disasters. In 2025 Airlink celebrates its 15th anniversary. For more information, visit airlinkflight.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.