Luda Technology Group Limited Announces 2024 full year results

Hong Kong, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luda Technology Group Limited (the “Company” or “Luda Technology”), (NYSE: LUD), a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products, today announced that on April 30, 2025, it completed and filed the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Availability of Audited Financial Statements

Further information may be obtained from the Company’s web site at ir.ludahk.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request by submitting a request on the Company’s website.

About Luda Technology Group Limited

We are a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products. Our history began with Luda Development Limited, which was incorporated in Hong Kong in 2004 and is principally engaged in the trading of steel flanges and fittings. In 2005, the Company’s business expanded further upstream when Luda (Taian) Industrial Company Limited was set up to commence the manufacturing of flanges and fittings with self-owned factory in China. We have established an operation history of over 20 years. We are principally engaged in (i) the manufacture and sale of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products, and (ii) trading of steel pipes, valves, and other steel tubing products. We are headquartered in Hong Kong with manufacturing base in Taian City, Shandong Province of the PRC. Our sales network comprises customers from China, South America, Australia, Europe, Asia (excluding China) and North America and our customers comprise manufacturers and traders from the chemical, petrochemical, maritime and manufacturing industries. For more information, please visit https://www.ludahk.com/en.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

