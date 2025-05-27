23andMe Announces Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Nasdaq and Deregister with the SEC

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (“23andMe” or the “Company”) (OTC: MEHCQ), a leading human genetics and biotechnology company, today announced its intention to file a Form 25 Notification of Delisting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on or about June 6, 2025, which will remove its securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq. Nasdaq previously suspended the trading of 23andMe’s Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the “Common Stock”), at the opening of business on March 31, 2025 and notified the Company that a Form 25 would be filed. However, as Nasdaq has not yet made the filing, the Company is doing so voluntarily to permit it to file a Form 15 to deregister with the SEC.

23andMe previously announced on March 23, 2025 that the Company and certain of its subsidiaries initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri (the “Court”).

Once the Nasdaq delisting on Form 25 becomes effective, 23andMe intends to file a Form 15 to deregister with the SEC.

