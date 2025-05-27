A Compliant and Secure Global Cloud Mining Platform Launches New Short-Term Contracts and Free Mining Opportunities

Greater Manchester, England, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



I. Company profile:

Cloud Mining was founded in May 2019 and is headquartered in the UK. Advanced (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) technology, 180+ blockchain industry and IT engineers The business has expanded to many countries including the United States, Canada, Iceland and Kazakhstan, with more than 200 mining farms. Our members come from more than 160 countries and regions, with a global user base of more than 5 million. It is known for its simple, convenient and user-friendly platform, which can be used by both novice and experienced miners. The computer and APP interface design is intuitive, and anyone Users can easily participate in contract mining and enjoy continuous benefits.





II. Cloud Mining user rewards and usage details:

Register an account; new members can get an $18 reward. Browse "Home", click "Sign in" and "Start Mining", daily rewards: points + $1.1 + $1.5 = $2.6 or more Sign in for 7 consecutive days: get additional random rewards, up to 20USDT Points lottery: win a grand prize of up to $588 Click "Plan" to view contract details, ultra-short-term contract projects: 1 day, 2 days... the simplest, high-yield, ultra-short-term cloud mining! We promise: the contracts provided are 100% risk-free and 100% profitable, so that investors can rest assured. Click the official website to register: https://35global.com

III. Introduction to a strong business model and experienced team

Reliable mining operations, mining farms are located in strategic locations to optimize mining efficiency and profitability. Technical support: ASIC technology, strong industry and IT engineers 180+. Sustainable practices: reduce operating costs and ensure long-term profitability of users by utilizing renewable energy. Solar and wind power, with a total capacity of 300,000 kW. 0.05 US dollars/kWh. 150,000+ latest ASIC miners and GPU devices are ready for mining.





Independent data center, 20-24℃ constant temperature cooling system, on-site security, intrusion detection system, IP-DVR camera.

IV. Legal global deployment

The platform operates through compliance centers such as the UK and Dubai, and complies with FATF International Anti-Money Laundering Standards and UK FCA Regulatory Framework standards, and the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements. Users can seamlessly access 160 countries and regions to avoid geopolitical risks.

V. New short term Contracts





Summary

With powerful technology, international compliance, and a user-first approach, Cloud Mining offers flexible, low-threshold cloud mining solutions. The newly launched short-term contracts and free mining options further reinforce its position as a trusted, sustainable industry leader.

To register, click the official website: https://35global.com

App download address: https://app.35global.vip/global-cloud/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.