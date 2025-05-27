As BTC hits ATH, Whales turn to Nimanode Presale to Accumulate $NMA Token





LEEDS, United Kingdom, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimanode , the pioneering platform merging artificial intelligence with the XRP Ledger, has officially kicked off its $NMA token presale.

As excitement grows within the crypto community with BTC at an ATH, investors flock to project's poised to be the next big things in the DeFi space. At the forefront is Nimanode , already positioned to become a major infrastructure player on the XRP Ledger by spearheading a No-Code AI agent platform to their ecosystem.

By combining artificial intelligence with the power of blockchain, Nimanode enables anyone from no-code builders to seasoned developers to create, deploy, and earn from intelligent AI agents that interact directly with XRPL and beyond.

JOIN $NMA PRESALE

Nimanode has officially kicked off its $NMA token presale on 22nd May, 2025 at 3pm UTC with a limited time period of 30 days. Offering early adopters access to one of XRP’s most impactful DeFi platforms to date. The $NMA token, native to its ecosystem, will serve as a means of powering various features and serving as a governance token for Nimanode Ecosystem.

Why the Hype for Nimanode?

Zero-Code Agent Builder – Easily create and configure AI agents through a drag-and-drop interface

Autonomous Execution – Agents perform on-chain tasks, react to data feeds, and interact across dApps

Agent Marketplace – Build, deploy and monetize AI agents within a Nimanode ecosystem

XRPL Integration – High-speed, low-cost, and eco-friendly infrastructure to power scalable agent activity

NMA at a Glance



Token Name: Nimanode

Ticker: NMA

Total Supply: 200 Million NMA

Presale Allocation: 90,000,000 NMA (90 million)

Utilities: Agent Deployment, Custom Upgrades, Governance, Agent Marketplace

How to Join the Nimanode Presale

Interested participants can take a strategic advantage by joining in on $NMA Presale before its listed on XRP Dex's by visiting the official Presale Page for Nimanode Presale. Early birds are expected to participate through XRP compatible wallets, to facilitate a smooth and secure transaction. Full details for participation are made available on their page.

Join the AI Revolution on XRP Ledger

If you missed being in on BTC before the ATH, missed out on XRP’s sporadic run, this is your second shot with AI, Web3 automation and whale momentum on your side.

Web3 continues to demand smarter, more adaptive tools, Nimanode may not just be the most disruptive launch on XRPL, it could set the standard for how AI and blockchain merge in the years ahead.

Join the Movement Now

Website: https://nimanode.com



Presale: https://nimanode.com/presale

Twitter/X: https://x.com/nimanodeai

Telegram: https://t.me/nimanodeAI

Documentation: https://docs.nimanode.com

Contact:

Nick Lambert

contact@nimanode.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Nimanode. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a307880-f1f2-4179-8523-93db789166e8