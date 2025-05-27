Global Experts from 23 Countries Convene in Barcelona to Confront Rising Rates of Early Onset Colorectal Cancer

Springfield, Mo., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), in partnership with Dr. José Perea of the Instituto de Investigación Biomédica de Salamanca (IBSAL) and a global network of collaborators, will host the inaugural Global Early Onset Colorectal Cancer Think Tank (GEOCRCTT) on June 18–19 in Barcelona, Spain. This two-day event will convene leading experts from research, healthcare, and advocacy to develop a comprehensive research strategy aimed at reversing the troubling trend in early onset colorectal cancer (EOCRC) cases.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever hosted an international meeting, and we are thrilled to convene more than 75 scientists and patients,” said Anjee Davis, CEO of Fight CRC. “Global partners consistently ask us, ‘How can we meaningfully engage patients and reflect their voices in the science?’ Through this international coalition of scientists, we’re committed to advancing the science with patients at the center. We want to make sure the lessons we’ve learned in the U.S. are shared globally. This isn’t just about presenting research; it’s about rolling up our sleeves and working together to drive it forward. It’s a true dialogue around collaboration, and that level of global partnership simply hasn’t happened before.”

As early onset colorectal cancer becomes increasingly prevalent, especially in countries with traditionally lower risk, the GEOCRCTT represents a timely and necessary response. Through keynote speeches, interactive panel discussions, and specialized breakout sessions, the Think Tank will facilitate knowledge sharing across borders and disciplines. Experts will focus on setting research priorities, strengthening collaborative efforts, and identifying targeted ways to support patients, caregivers, and affected communities worldwide.

“This gathering marks a pivotal moment in our approach to early onset colorectal cancer research as one of the only initiatives to explore global etiology; not just from a specific country or region, the entire world,” said Andrea (Andi) Dwyer, advisor to Fight CRC and member of the University of Colorado Cancer Center. "The future of EOCRC research and patient support depends on this level of unity and commitment.”

The GEOCRCTT reflects the growing urgency to address EOCRC with a united, strategic approach. For more information on the GEOCRCTT, or to support Fight Colorectal Cancer and its partners, visit fightcolorectalcancer.org or join the conversation at #GEOCRCTT.



GEOCRCTT Goals and Deliverables:

Publishing Think Tank Outcomes: Findings, recommendations, and action items will be published in a leading peer-reviewed journal, making them accessible to the global research and medical communities.

Supporting Critical Research Efforts: Through GEOCRCTT, six grants have been awarded to support baseline data collection internationally. This research funding underscores a united commitment to filling gaps in understanding EOCRC’s causes, risk factors, and trends on an international scale.

Empowering Patients and Advocates: Through focused sessions, GEOCRCTT will provide advocacy groups and patient communities with the latest information and strategies to elevate awareness and improve support networks globally. Fight CRC remains committed to advancing these efforts and fostering a global culture of informed, patient-centered care.

