Schaumburg Office Cleaning: Done Just Right, Inc. Celebrates Over 30 Years of Service Excellence Across Chicagoland

Schaumburg, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schaumburg, Illinois -

Done Just Right, Inc. delivers prompt and reliable eco-friendly cleaning solutions with flexible scheduling options to accommodate customers.

Done Just Right, Inc. has set the standard for professional Schaumburg office cleaning for over three decades, earning a reputation as the premier commercial cleaning service in the greater Chicagoland area. With an unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company has become the go-to-choice for businesses seeking affordable and reliable services.

Prioritizing cleaning solutions tailored to each client's needs, Done Just Right, Inc. sets the bar in office cleanliness and maintenance with its dedication to consistency and attention to detail. Whether servicing small offices or large corporate facilities, the team employs industry-best practices, eco-friendly products, and advanced equipment to deliver superior results that align with the growing demand for sustainable business practices.

In an industry where many competitors come and go, Done Just Right, Inc. has continued to serve its customer base for over 30 years, speaking volumes about its reliability. The company maintains its position as a leader in Schaumburg office cleaning by adapting to evolving standards while upholding the core values of integrity and excellence.

Beyond its office cleaning service, Done Just Right, Inc. offers comprehensive cleaning solutions for residential, industrial, and commercial properties, from upholstery, carpet, and dryer vent cleaning to water damage restoration and post-construction cleaning. Supported by dedicated cleaning teams, it ensures clients receive timely, efficient cleaning services tailored to specific needs and operating hours.

"Done Just Right, Inc. is a full-service cleaning company operating since 1991. We strive to provide top-quality and affordable janitorial services for homes and businesses. Customer-centric in our approach, we provide flexible scheduling, transparent pricing, and responsive communication to ensure the best outcome," said Michael Corliss, the owner of Done Just Right, Inc.

As workplaces evolve, so do cleaning standards. Done Just Right, Inc. stays ahead of trends, integrating the latest technology and protocols to offer comprehensive cleaning services that meet modern expectations.

For more information, visit https://www.djrcleaning.com/

Businesses across Chicagoland rely on Done Just Right, Inc. for a full suite of commercial cleaning services to maintain pristine, healthy work environments. Whether daily or weekly office cleaning, dedicated cleaning teams keep workspaces spotless and sanitized.

From clean and well-maintained carpets and floors to squeaky clean windows, the team utilizes professional techniques to extend the lifespan of flooring and maintain streak-free glass surfaces. Additionally, specialized disinfection services are available to meet hygiene demands in a post-pandemic world.

With Done Just Right, Inc., office cleaning programs can be customized and designed around specific janitorial needs, including restroom sanitizing and disinfecting, trash collection and disposal, sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, floor polishing, and more. Once scheduled, the cleaning team ensures doorknobs, telephones, light switches, and other fixtures and surfaces are cleaned and disinfected.

"At Done Just Right Inc., we believe our customers are our greatest assets. A happy customer is a repeat customer, so we are committed to top customer service, providing the highest quality, most reliable, and affordable services. As a full-service maintenance contractor, we maintain workmen's compensation insurance following state law and general liability insurance of two million dollars," said Corliss.

The company serves various business establishments, including schools, condo associations, medical facilities, daycare centers, financial corporations, funeral homes, and business offices, and continues to expand its services into new areas

For businesses seeking a trusted partner to maintain a clean, productive environment, Done Just Right, Inc. remains the definitive solution. With flexible scheduling, transparent pricing, and a commitment to excellence, the company remains the top choice for businesses seeking a pristine, healthy workspace.

About the Company:

Done Just Right, Inc. is a leader in office cleaning and commercial janitorial services. Serving businesses across the greater Chicagoland area for over 30 years, the company provides customized, high-quality cleaning solutions, including daily office maintenance, floor care, window cleaning, and specialized disinfection. Known for reliability, attention to detail, and eco-friendly practices, Done Just Right, Inc. deploys highly trained professionals using advanced tools and the latest techniques.

###

For more information about Done Just Right, Inc., contact the company here:



Done Just Right, Inc.

Michael Corliss

(630) 893-0757

info@djrcleaning.com

153 W Irving Park Rd, Roselle, IL 60172