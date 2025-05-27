XRP News: Buy $XDX Token Built On Ripple Blockchain As Token Sales Ends in About 24 Hours Before Listing On XRP Exchanges

SYDNEY, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With only about a day remaining in the XenDex presale, investors are running out of time to secure $XDX tokens at presale pricing. The urgency is further amplified by Ripple’s reported acquisition of Circle (USDC issuer) and the launch of the XRPI Futures ETF by Volatility Shares, two monumental milestones signaling growing institutional interest in XRP.

As XRP gains bullish momentum, XenDex is positioning itself as the XRP Ledger’s leading DeFi platform, and analysts predict a major price surge once $XDX lists on major exchanges.

What is XenDex on XRP Blockchain?

XenDex is the first all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) built natively on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The platform combines fast trading, low fees, and powerful DeFi features into one seamless interface optimized for both beginners and advanced users.

Features and Problems XenDex Solves on XRPL

Despite XRP’s efficiency, the ecosystem has lacked true DeFi capabilities until now. XenDex introduces:

AI Copy Trading – Mirror trades from top-performing wallets

– Mirror trades from top-performing wallets Lending & Borrowing – Lend and borrow crypto assets without intermediaries

– Lend and borrow crypto assets without intermediaries Cross-Chain Trading – Swap XRP with tokens from other blockchains like Ethereum, BNB, Solana

– Swap XRP with tokens from other blockchains like Ethereum, BNB, Solana DAO Governance – Vote on platform decisions using $XDX

Why Should I Buy $XDX?

Holding $XDX grants:

Governance rights

Fee discounts on trades, lending and borrowing

Staking and yield farming rewards

Access to exclusive airdrops and access to platform features

Early adopters also stand to benefit from potential price appreciation post-listing.

Where Can I Trade $XDX?

After the presale, $XDX will list on: Binance, Gate.io, MEXC, BitMart, MagneticX, FirstLedger

Is XenDex Legit?

Yes. XenDex is built by experienced crypto-native developers from Cardano and SUI, and the platform is undergoing smart contract audits. Integrations with Xaman, XRP Toolkit, and Gitbook ensure a trusted foundation.

How Do I Buy $XDX?

Visit: https://xendex.net/presale

Set Trustline via Xaman Wallet

Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

For a full buying guide, visit: https://xdxdocs.gitbook.io/xendex/buy-usdxdx-token-presale

XenDex Presale Details

Soft Cap: Reached

Reached Hard Cap: Almost Filled

Almost Filled Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

150 XRP Time Left: Only 1 Day Remaining



