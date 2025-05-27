Notre Dame de Namur University Announces Sale Agreement of Nearly 100 Acres of Property to UC Investments (University of California)

Belmont, CA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU), a private Catholic institution with a 174-year legacy of education and service, and UC Investments, the investment arm of the University of California system, today announced the pending sale of 96.5 acres of NDNU property, which includes the historic Belmont campus and Water Dog Lake.

The transaction will ensure that the beloved Belmont campus and its legacy will continue to serve the region through a long-term investment strategy aligned with both institutions’ missions. Once the transaction closes, UC Investments will lease the existing campus facilities back to NDNU for up to five years, allowing the university to continue in-person instruction while planning its next phase of its campus location. Additionally, UC Investments has committed to renovating two architectural and historical treasures on the property—Ralston Mansion and Carriage House, both listed as National and California registered Historic Landmarks.

As part of the sales agreement, Water Dog Lake, the largest parkland in Belmont, will remain leased to the city of Belmont. The 50.5-acre preserve includes popular hiking trails and a stocked fishing lake which will continue to be a place for the community to enjoy.

“We are delighted to have found in UC Investments a responsible and mission-aligned steward for our beautiful and historically significant campus property,” said Beth Martin, Ph.D., president of Notre Dame de Namur University. “This agreement ensures continuity for our students and honors the vision of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, who have been the foundation of our presence and purpose in Belmont since 1923.”

“UC Investments moved quickly to explore this unique investment opportunity close to the heart of Silicon Valley,” said Jagdeep Singh Bachher, the University of California’s chief investment officer. “Centennial investing is one of our 10 investment pillars, and we’re convinced this long-term asset will greatly benefit UC, Notre Dame de Namur University, and the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur for at least the next 100 years.”





Said UC President Michael V. Drake, M.D, “Values and legacy are paramount to both UC and NDNU and this agreement between our two institutions represents a critical investment in the future of higher education in California. It’s a rare opportunity that will benefit generations of students to come.”

About Notre Dame de Namur University

