Melmed Law Group Expands Team with Employment Litigator Lynsey Johnson

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is proud to announce that Lynsey Johnson has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney, where she focuses on complex litigation with an emphasis on representing employees in employment representative and class action lawsuits at both the state and federal levels. Lynsey also represents individuals in matters involving a wide range of employment issues including wage and hour violations, wrongful termination , harassment , discrimination , whistleblower retaliation, and breach of contract.

Lynsey is known for her strategic thinking and ability to develop innovative legal strategies. She is a fierce advocate both inside and outside the courtroom, skilled at negotiating favorable settlements and, when necessary, litigating aggressively to protect her client’s rights.

Before joining Melmed Law Group, Lynsey practiced employment law at two national employment defense firms. Having previously worked as an attorney representing employers, she brings an in-depth understanding of the strategies and tactics often employed by companies in employment disputes.

Driven by a passion for justice and a desire to make a positive impact, Lynsey shifted her focus to promoting workplace equality and improving working conditions for all individuals. Understanding the challenges that employees face, she takes the time to listen attentively to clients’ concerns, ensuring their voices are heard and their stories are told. Clients appreciate her compassionate approach and ability to effectively communicate complex legal concepts in a clear and relatable manner.

Lynsey received her Juris Doctorate from the University of California, College of the Law, and earned a Bachelor of Arts with honors in Politics from The University of San Francisco. She has been licensed for over 8 years, with 5 years of experience practicing exclusively in labor and employment law.

Professional Memberships and Court Admissions:

State Bar of California

U.S. District Court, Central District of California

U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California

U.S. District Court, Northern District of California

U.S. District Court, Southern District of California



