TicketHold releases 2025 Report on Leisure Spending Trends, Funflation, and the Future of Live Events

Amid rising consumer prices and shifting entertainment preferences, U.S. ticket prices have surged to record highs in 2025. A new analysis from Tickethold examines how "funflation," increased discretionary spending on leisure activities during periods of broader inflation, is driving major changes in ticketing behavior, pricing structures, and fan engagement. The report highlights national and metro level pricing data, explores the economic forces behind cost increases, and offers a forward looking view of how both fans and industry stakeholders are adapting.





Average Concert Ticket Prices in 2025 (USD)





Key Findings

Average U.S. concert ticket now costs 144 USD , an increase of 45 percent compared with 2019.

, an increase of compared with 2019. Consumer Price Index sub index for event admission is 26 percent higher than in 2021.

than in 2021. Kendrick Lamar and SZA tour resale tickets average 206 USD , the year’s new benchmark.

tour resale tickets average , the year’s new benchmark. Lady Gaga floor seats in leading markets reach 1 750 USD , another record benchmark.

floor seats in leading markets reach , another record benchmark. NBA Playoffs resale tickets average 290 USD, a 14 percent rise year over year.

Cities with the Highest 2025 Concert Averages

Los Angeles – 123 USD

Miami – 115 USD

New York City – 114 USD

Dallas Fort Worth – 92 USD

Chicago – 92 USD

These figures mark all-time highs in every listed market.



Spotlight on Major Tours

Kendrick Lamar & SZA • Grand National Tour Resale seats average 206 USD, with lower bowl demand strongest in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta.

Lady Gaga • The Mayhem Ball Floor spots reach 1 750 USD in Las Vegas, Paris, and New York. Upper level seats still exceed 420 USD in most cities.

Other premium acts driving price records in 2025 include Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, and Olivia Rodrigo.

What Is Driving Higher Prices?

Rising production costs

Tours, staging, and venue operations now cost roughly one third more than before the pandemic once fuel, freight, labor, and insurance are included. Dynamic pricing tools

Real time demand models raise face values within minutes of an on sale, widening the cost gap between early and late buyers. General inflation

Broad price growth lifts every supporting expense, from equipment rental to concessions, and those increases flow directly to fans.



How Fans Are Responding

Shorter purchase windows

More than half of primary tickets now sell within seven days of showtime, down from twenty four days in 2019.

Tickethold recorded a 46 percent rise this spring in events saved to watchlists as buyers wait for price drops.

Tickethold recorded a 46 percent rise this spring in events saved to watchlists as buyers wait for price drops. Selective attendance

Surveyed fans expect to attend about one third fewer events in 2025, choosing bucket list shows while skipping mid level outings.



Outlook for 2026

Tickethold projects a plateau in average ticket inflation by mid 2026 as production expenses stabilize and policy makers consider new transparency rules. Artists are already testing fee inclusive pricing, smaller venue routings, and seat releases that reserve affordable sections. Proposed legislation would require full fee disclosure before checkout.

Ali Benmoussa, Chief Executive Officer, Tickethold

“The desire to share live moments is as strong as ever. Our goal is to show complete prices up front and provide flexible tools so fans can keep those moments within reach.”



Methodology

Tickethold Research analyzed internal transaction data from January through April 2025, Consumer Price Index figures, Pollstar top tour reports, and Eventbrite lead time metrics. Results were benchmarked to 2019 and 2023 baselines and scaled for market size.



About Tickethold Research

Tickethold Research delivers data driven insight on ticketing markets and fan behavior. The group draws on millions of annual transactions and proprietary analytics to provide actionable intelligence to promoters, venues, and media. Since 2012, Tickethold has operated a trusted secondary marketplace supported by a one hundred percent guarantee and leading price alert tools. Browse concert listings at https://www.tickethold.com/concerts/ or explore every live event at https://www.tickethold.com/ .

Average Resale Ticket Prices for Top 2025 Tours



