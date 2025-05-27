Susanne Bartsch Brings new Exhibition “Transformation!” to Switzerland

New York, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International style icon and legendary nightlife figure Susanne Bartsch returns to her roots this summer with “Susanne Bartsch – Transformation!” , a vibrant exhibition opening June 20, 2025, at the Museum für Gestaltung Zürich , the leading Swiss design museum. Launching during Zurich Pride Festival , the exhibition spotlights Bartsch’s trailblazing influence on fashion, performance, and LGBTQ+ culture.

About the exhibition: a night out in six acts

The exhibition “Transformation!” at the leading Swiss design museum offers an immersive celebration of Susanne Bartsch’s life, artistry, and influence, structured like a night out in six evocative chapters: “Welcome!”, “Hair and Make-up”, “Getting Ready”, “Queuing”, “The Club” and “Lounge”. Unveiling a full-scale “club” and showcasing over 35 of Bartsch’s most iconic outfits, each section captures the creative chaos and vibrant community of Bartschland . “This exhibition is not just about clothes—it’s about celebrating individuality, creativity, and community. It’s such an honor and I’m thrilled to bring my world back to Switzerland, where my journey began” says Susanne Bartsch.

Visitors are greeted by Bartsch herself in a life-sized welcome video, then guided through curated installations that highlight her collaborators, from makeup artists and costume designers to underground style icons. Archival videos, fashion ephemera, and rare photography reflect her enduring role as a cultural connector and LGBTQ+ advocate. The exhibition concludes with a reflective lounge showcasing footage of Susanne Bartsch’s most iconic moments, including the Love Ball, her tributes to drag and ballroom culture, a catalog of around 120 signature looks presented by the Museum at FIT, and more

Susanne Bartsch: Swiss beginnings to global fame

Born in Switzerland, Bartsch left at 17 for London’s punk and New Romantic scenes, later rising to prominence in 1980s New York. Her parties became epicenters of creativity and community, especially for queer artists and performers. With her legendary Love Ball in 1989, Bartsch mobilized the fashion world to support HIV/AIDS awareness, a cause she continues to champion today.

Swiss Textile Heritage: St. Gallen, from embroidery to the red carpet

Susanne Bartsch’s avant-garde fashion celebrates Switzerland’s legacy of textile innovation, especially the craftsmanship of St. Gallen , a city renowned for its exquisite embroidery since the 19th century. Bartsch has influenced generations of trailblazing artists and fashion legends, including Thierry Mugler or Lady Gaga, who wore a gown made with St. Gallen embroidery by Nicolas Jebran at the 2019 Met Gala. The city’s artisans have long dressed royalty and celebrities alike, most notably, Michelle Obama wore a custom Isabel Toledo ensemble featuring St. Gallen lace at her husband’s 2009 presidential inauguration.

Zürich Pride Festival

The exhibition opens on the same day as the Zurich Pride Festival (June 20–21, 2025) the biggest pride celebration in Switzerland.

Instagram Live with Susanne Bartsch - win a trip to Switzerland!

On June 5 at 12 PM EST, Susanne Bartsch and Out Magazine Editor-in-Chief Daniel Reynolds discuss the exhibition Transformation! and raffle a trip to Switzerland on Out ’s Instagram live.

Susanne Bartsch – Transformation!

June 20 – December 7, 2025

Opening hours: Tue–Sun 10 am–5 pm, Thu until 8 pm

Museum für Gestaltung Zürich, Ausstellungsstrasse 60

Media & partner preview: June 19, 2025, 11 am

Exclusive Opening: Thursday, June 19, 2025, 7 pm

Curated by Meret Ernst with co-curators Susanne Bartsch and Waleed Khairzada

More Info: www.museum-gestalung.ch

About Museum für Gestaltung Zürich

The Museum für Gestaltung Zürich is the leading Swiss museum for design and visual communication. Its internationally significant collection comprises over half a million objects. Through its three Zurich locations, traveling exhibitions, and extensive digital offerings including eMuseum.ch with over 125,000 works, the museum makes design accessible to a global audience and pioneers digital curation.

About Switzerland Tourism

Switzerland Tourism (ST) is the national marketing and promotion organization for Switzerland as a holiday, travel, and convention destination. With a presence in 23 global markets and headquartered in Zurich, ST collaborates closely with the Swiss tourism industry to implement demand-driven campaigns that showcase the country's rich diversity from majestic mountains and pristine nature to vibrant cities and cultural experiences. Funded through a combination of public and private resources, ST promotes sustainable tourism development and aims to inspire travelers year-round with authentic and memorable Swiss experiences.

