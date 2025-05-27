Midwest Technical Institute announces 2025 skilled trades scholarship winners

EAST PEORIA, ILL., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) is proud to announce the 2025 High School Scholarship Program winners. This year, MTI awarded 80 scholarships totaling $269,000 across Illinois and Missouri.

“Every year, we look forward to hearing students share their stories, passions and excitement about pursuing a career in the skilled trades,” said Louie Schonauer, Director of High School Admissions at Midwest Technical Institute. “We want to congratulate each of these seniors for taking the initiative to create a brighter future.”

Each MTI campus awarded several scholarships for various amounts. The following students received the highest scholarship awards:

Moline, Ill. Campus Jazimine Eckmann-Allred, Rock Island High School, Cosmetology, $10,000 scholarship Lucas Kirgan, Moline High School, Welding & Pipefitting, $10,000 scholarship

East Peoria, Ill. Campus Max Wilson, Eureka High School, Welding & Pipefitting, $8,000 scholarship Evan Hansen, Prairie Central High School, Welding & Pipefitting, $8,000 scholarship

Springfield, Ill. Campus Brooke Angel, Athens High School, Welding & Pipefitting, $10,000 scholarship Payton Hellman, Illini Central High School, Medical Assisting, $8,000 scholarship

Springfield, Mo. Campus Jessica Orum, Pleasant Hope High School, Cosmetology, $8,000 scholarship Lauryn Queen, Lockwood High School, Cosmetology, $8,000 scholarship



MTI’s High School Scholarship Program was created to support local high school seniors interested in pursuing a career in skilled trades. The scholarship is not academic based but rather focuses on the student’s passion for learning a skilled trade. Scholarship winners are selected through a multi-step application process that includes a video submission and interview with campus leadership.

“We truly believe you change your life by learning a skilled trade,” said Schonauer. “We want to show the younger generation that there’s another path to success that doesn’t include going to a traditional 2-year or 4-year college. At MTI, our mission is to prepare you to enter the workforce confident and prepared, so that you can start a career path that will change your life.”

MTI is a trade school that provides hands-on training programs in welding & pipefitting, HVAC & refrigeration, electrical, medical assisting, dental assisting, medical coding, cosmetology, trucking, and more. These are skilled trades industries that can offer opportunities for long-term career paths. MTI prides itself on changing the lives of students through hands-on workforce training.

For more information about MTI, please visit the MTI website or call your local MTI campus.

About Midwest Technical Institute

Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) offers hands-on training in several skilled trades career fields, including mechanical trades, allied health, truck driving and cosmetology. MTI’s goal is to provide students with the skills necessary to begin careers in the skilled trades industry. Midwest Technical Institute, along with its sister school, Delta Technical College, operates six campuses across the Midwest and Mississippi Delta regions. For more information, visit MidwestTech.edu .

