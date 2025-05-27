Kumo Capital Expands Real Estate Investment Footprint Beyond Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Kumo Capital (source: Kumo Capital)

Kumo Capital, a data-driven real estate investment firm based in Massachusetts, announced the expansion of its operations into new markets, including Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and the Carolinas. It’s a significant pivot for the company as it widens its scope to include industrial assets, specifically the small- and shallow-bay segment, applying the same principles that have delivered consistent value for its investors in multifamily real estate.

“What we’ve done successfully in multifamily housing, like finding value in underutilized assets, improving them, and delivering attractive returns, is exactly what we’re now applying in the industrial sector,” says Boris Kuritnik, President of Kumo Capital. “The small bay space is what we call the ‘multifamily of industrial.’ It’s fragmented, under-managed, but full of potential. Our team has the experience, tools, and rigor to unlock that value.”

Since its establishment, Kumo Capital has been committed to transparency and long-term value creation. It has earned a reputation for offering accredited investors access to a portfolio of real estate assets that balance income generation and strategic growth. Specializing in multifamily, commercial, and industrial investments, the firm tailored its approach to emphasize consistent returns and low downside risk. It combines old-school fundamentals and modern data analytics by leveraging extensive experience across asset management, syndication, institutional capital, and underwriting.

Kumo Capital operates under a value-add philosophy. It targets properties with untapped growth potential, which are usually acquired below replacement cost in markets with barriers to entry. These assets are typically owned by long-term holders who haven’t fully realized their value due to low debt service or passive management.

Kumo Capital’s strategy extends to income-driven investments in “core-plus” locations. These are properties that provide immediate cash flow through stable tenancy. The firm also selectively engages in entitlements and ground-up construction. It bridges the gap between existing conditions and market potential through physical improvements, strategic leasing efforts, and operational optimization. This can mean enhancing curb appeal and signage uniformity in industrial parks or upgrading kitchens and bathrooms in multifamily units. Ultimately, the goal is to boost net operating income and asset valuation.

The company’s expansion to small bay industrial properties beyond Massachusetts is a logical next step, given its track record of providing diversified income streams. Small bay properties serve multiple essential businesses, including contractors, tradespeople, and light manufacturers, who remain relatively insulated from consumer market volatility. Kumo Capital can reduce vacancy and create stability through tenant diversification by targeting spaces in the 5,000 to 20,000 square foot range.

Kuritnik’s broader market outlook supports this move. He states that high-profile industrial assets like e-commerce mega-warehouses attract headlines. However, they also attract competition and risk. On the other hand, as Kumo Capital has observed, smaller, functionally versatile properties have seen steady demand even through economic fluctuations.

“Small bay will carry the day. These are the buildings that keep America working. It’s these low-maintenance, easy-to-re-lease assets that are crucial to local economies. Why? Because they’re resilient. And that’s what we need given the changes in the sector,” Michael Kuritnik, Chief Operating Officer, states.

Kumo Capital has entered its next chapter with its expansion. As the firm continues to focus on systematically improving lower-risk, cash-flowing properties beyond Massachusetts, it welcomes new capital partners to join in this growth.

Media Contact

Name: Boris Kuritnik

Email: info@investkumo.com



