Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico Celebrates Class of 2025

GALLUP, N.M., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA), the state’s largest full-time online public school program, celebrated a major milestone on Friday, May 23, as 200 students from across the state graduated during a live ceremony held at Gallup Public School Stadium.

These students thrived in a digital learning environment that offered flexibility and strong academic support. Among the graduates were 19 students who completed their coursework early, 111 who plan to pursue college or certification programs, 60 entering the workforce, and 9 enlisting in the military. Post-secondary destinations include institutions such as the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, Navajo Technical University, and community colleges across the state.

"The Class of 2025 is a powerful reminder that success comes in many forms,” said Stride K12 Superintendent of Schools, Adam Hawf. “Many of our graduates faced personal and academic challenges that could have derailed their path, but they showed up, day after day, with resilience and drive. NMDCA provided the flexibility, support, and academic structure these students needed to reach this important milestone and we celebrate their success.”

Since its founding in 2020, NMDCA has served as a lifeline for families seeking a high-quality education that meets students where they are. The school program now serves more than 4,000 K–12 students and consistently delivers strong academic outcomes. NMDCA reports a 97 percent daily attendance rate, which exceeds that of the local district, along with parent satisfaction rates more than twice the national average. The school program has made measurable progress in closing achievement gaps for over half its students.

As part of the Stride K12 family of schools, NMDCA benefits from a national network of educational expertise and innovation. Cognia, a nonprofit accrediting organization that evaluates schools worldwide, awarded Stride-supported schools an Index of Education Quality score of 327. This score is well above the global average of 296 and confirms Stride’s standing among the top tier of educational providers.

