From Moving Boxes to New Beginnings: ND Welcomes Jobseekers

Bismarck, North Dakota, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As National Moving Day signals the unofficial start of peak relocation season across the U.S., North Dakota is rolling out the welcome mat with its innovative workforce recruitment campaign, Find the Good Life in North Dakota. Timed with what moving companies dub "Crazy Tuesday,” the busiest moving day of the year, the state is reminding jobseekers and relocating families that opportunity, affordability, and quality of life await in North Dakota.

“People across the country are packing up in search of something better, whether it’s meaningful work, more time outdoors, or a stronger sense of community. North Dakota offers all that and more,” said Katie Ralston Howe, Director of the Workforce Division.

Jobseekers don’t just get a list of job openings; they get real connections. The program pairs interested individuals with community champions: locals who offer personalized insights, answer questions, and share what it’s really like to live and work in the state. Whether it’s the best coffee shop in town, how to get involved in the community, or where to catch a sunset hike, these North Dakotans are ready to help newcomers feel at home before they even arrive.

Consistently recognized for its quality of life, North Dakota also boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation and is named the second-best place to raise a family. The Find the Good Life initiative highlights in-demand careers, vibrant communities, and the many benefits of living and working in North Dakota, from low commute times, welcoming neighbors, wide-open spaces, and an unmatched connection to the outdoors.

National Moving Day Fast Facts:

The day after Memorial Day is historically the most active moving day of the year, according to U.S. moving industry data.

Summer is peak moving season, with more than 40% of annual moves occurring between May and August.

The Find the Good Life campaign is meeting this moment with targeted outreach to career-minded movers and families open to new beginnings.

For those considering a fresh start this summer, North Dakota is a great summer road trip option and you may discover, it’s a destination for lasting roots.

Learn more and plan your move at FindTheGoodLife.com.

