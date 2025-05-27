Frontnback Signs Global Distribution Deal with HIP Video Promo for New Music Video "Royal Beauty Queen"

LONDON and SOUTH RIVER, N.J., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Afro-pop duo Frontnback - composed of brothers James Durodayo Jegede and Abimbola Taiwo Jegede - has officially signed a music video distribution deal with HIP Video Promo, one of the world's leading music video promotion and distribution companies based in New Jersey, USA.

The deal covers the international distribution of their latest single and music video titled "Royal Beauty Queen", a romantic, heartfelt, and irresistibly catchy anthem that's already capturing the attention of music lovers worldwide.



This partnership marks a significant milestone for Frontnback as they prepare for the official launch of their debut album on June 7th at St Luke’s Hall, SE15 6DT, London, with festivities kicking off at 2pm.



The event promises a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and creativity, with live performances, media appearances, and exclusive first listens of the full album.



According to DJ Sogood, Frontnback’s global manager, “This deal with HIP Video Promo is an excellent opportunity to bring our music to a broader global audience. We believe ‘Royal Beauty Queen’ can make a positive impact worldwide—not just as a song, but as a message of love, admiration, and cultural unity.”



Frontnback continues to redefine modern Afro-pop with their soulful melodies, powerful storytelling, and energetic performances. Their collaboration with HIP Video Promo will ensure their visual storytelling reaches major television networks, online platforms, and music video channels across the globe.



Media, fans, and industry professionals are invited to join the duo on June 7th for a momentous celebration of their musical journey and the unveiling of what is set to be one of the most exciting Afro-pop releases of the year.

Notes to Editor

About Frontnback



Frontnback is a UK-based Afro-pop duo made up of brothers James Durodayo Jegede and Abimbola Taiwo Jegede. With a signature blend of rich harmonies, vibrant rhythms, and heartfelt lyrics, Frontnback is on a mission to bring a fresh, soulful sound to the global music scene.

Event Details:

Album Launch: Frontnback – “Royal Beauty Queen”

St Luke’s Hall, SE15 6DT, London

June 7, 2025

2pm

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZU8N7_5w3rI

Social Media: @frontnbackmusic

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51b9c8fa-0b0f-454a-9133-49b81891b682