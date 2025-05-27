ABM to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the Company’s fiscal second quarter 2025 on Friday, June 6, 2025, before market open.

ABM will host its quarterly conference call for all interested parties on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 8:30 AM (ET). The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the ‘Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.abm.com, or by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A supplemental presentation will accompany the webcast on the Company’s website.

A replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast through June 20, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and then entering ID # 13753708. A replay link of the webcast will also be archived on the ABM website for 90 days.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit www.abm.com.

