Myriad Genetics Highlights New Research Advancements and Oncology Innovations at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

SALT LAKE CITY, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, announced it will share data from seven new research studies at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, including MRD clinical outcome data from the MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 study. Myriad will also highlight how its comprehensive portfolio of genetic and tumor genomic testing solutions, coupled with its investments in research and product development, are advancing precision oncology and patient care.

An oral abstract (#3007) titled “Ultra-sensitive pan-cancer molecular residual disease assessment using whole-genome sequencing-based personalized ctDNA panel: Initial results from the MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 project” will be presented by Tadayoshi Hashimoto, MD, PhD, National Cancer Center Hospital East, Japan, in a session to be held on May 30, 2025, from 2:45-5:45pm CDT. The prospective study demonstrates successful pan-cancer implementation of whole genome sequencing (WGS)-based personalized circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) detection. In more than 100 patients, the interim results show 100% baseline detection of ctDNA across tumor types, including those traditionally challenging to assess, detection of tumor fractions as low as 0.0001%, and a lead time in detecting recurrence compared to imaging.

In addition to the MRD oral abstract, additional research highlights include:

Poster (abstract #1073): Ultrasensitive ctDNA monitoring during CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy for metastatic breast cancer

Date and time: June 2, 2025, from 9:00am – 12:00pm CDT

Rapid Oral Abstract (#10513): Associations of an ancestry-specific variant near the ESR1 gene with cancer risk and breast density in women of self-reported Hispanic ancestry

Date and time: May 31, 2025, from 8:00 – 9:30am CDT

Rapid Oral Abstract (#10512): Interactions between polygenic variants and clinical factors as predictors of breast cancer risk in the UK Biobank

Date and time: May 31, 2025, from 8:00 – 9:30am CDT

Oral Abstract (#10500): Sensitivity of age and family history (FH) criteria for determining pancreatic cancer (PC) surveillance (PCS) eligibility among individuals with hereditary PC risk

Date and time: June 2, 2025, from 11:30am – 2:30pm CDT

Poster (abstract #10577): Estimated prevalence of pathogenic variants in patients with breast, colon, and/or endometrial cancer who do not meet guidelines for genetic testing

Date and time: May 31, 2025, from 1:30 – 4:30pm CDT

Poster (abstract #10586): Incidence of concurrent pathogenic variants in BRCA1 breast cancer patients

Date and time: May 31, 2025, from 1:30-4:30pm CDT

“We have an exciting, diverse, and sizable slate of oncology results being presented at ASCO this year, where each demonstrates our ongoing commitment to advancing clinical care,” said Dale Muzzey, PhD, chief scientific officer, Myriad Genetics. “The research efforts we’re undertaking with leading organizations and investigators are an important step in advancing the clinical application of our oncology products and personalized care for all patients. Particularly, we’re excited to share the latest results from two MRD studies with collaborators at the National Cancer Center Hospital East, Japan and Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK), which demonstrate the exceptional performance we’re seeing from our ultrasensitive assay, Precise® MRD.”

Myriad Oncology™ Portfolio

At booth #25031, Myriad Oncology will unveil a new brand identity underscoring its streamlined approach to delivering germline testing, tumor profiling and companion diagnostic testing – enabling clinicians to make timely, informed treatment decisions that personalize and optimize patient care. Myriad Oncology solutions include risk assessment, screening, tools to aid treatment guidance, and survivorship.

Upcoming product innovations include:

Precise MRD Test. Myriad’s MRD test is a tumor-informed, whole genome sequencing (WGS) based test that monitors hundreds to thousands of tumor-specific variants, enabling exceptional sensitivity and quantification of ctDNA in the blood of patients with cancer. The test is available for use in research studies pursued jointly by Myriad and academic or pharmaceutical investigators and is currently being evaluated in several high-impact studies. Myriad continues to develop its Precise MRD assay to meet the needs of patients with cancer, academic partners and biopharma companies. Precise MRD is expected to launch commercially in 2026.



Myriad’s MRD test is a tumor-informed, whole genome sequencing (WGS) based test that monitors hundreds to thousands of tumor-specific variants, enabling exceptional sensitivity and quantification of ctDNA in the blood of patients with cancer. The test is available for use in research studies pursued jointly by Myriad and academic or pharmaceutical investigators and is currently being evaluated in several high-impact studies. Myriad continues to develop its Precise MRD assay to meet the needs of patients with cancer, academic partners and biopharma companies. Precise MRD is expected to launch commercially in 2026. Prolaris ® Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test with PATHOMIQ . Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered precision medicine is transforming the way clinicians approach cancer care. In early 2026, Myriad is expected to launch the Prolaris test with PATHOMIQ's AI technology. The Prolaris test will integrate PATHOMIQ’s data-driven and biologically interpretable AI-powered platform for prediction of prostate cancer disease outcomes. This will provide clinicians with an integrated AI-powered precision medicine solution to make informed decisions before the start of treatment for each patient, such as continuing active surveillance or undergoing definitive intervention.



. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered precision medicine is transforming the way clinicians approach cancer care. In early 2026, Myriad is expected to launch the Prolaris test with PATHOMIQ's AI technology. The Prolaris test will integrate PATHOMIQ’s data-driven and biologically interpretable AI-powered platform for prediction of prostate cancer disease outcomes. This will provide clinicians with an integrated AI-powered precision medicine solution to make informed decisions before the start of treatment for each patient, such as continuing active surveillance or undergoing definitive intervention. MyRisk Gene Panel Expansion. Later this year, Myriad is expected to launch an expanded gene panel to its MyRiskÒ Hereditary Cancer Test to include even more clinically actionable genes. Through a clinical evidence and guideline driven approach, MyRisk is expanding to include additional strong and emerging evidence genes based on national genetic high-risk testing guidelines and ASCO’s “strongly recommended” genes for germline testing to provide more answers for clinicians and patients.



Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Integration. Myriad’s full oncology portfolio of germline and tumor genomic tests are expected to be fully integrated with both Flatiron’s OncoEMR and Epic cloud-based platforms later this year. The integrations create a streamlined, end-to-end workflow solution for clinicians to order, receive and review Myriad test results directly within the platform they use daily.

“Our commitment to delivering actionable genetic and tumor genomic testing solutions is deeply rooted in our foundation. We continue to build upon this foundation by accelerating innovation and investing in cutting-edge research to guide personalized cancer care and improve patient outcomes,” said George Daneker, Jr., MD, President and Chief Clinical Officer, Oncology, Myriad Genetics. “These efforts are evidenced by our comprehensive oncology portfolio, which offers clinically actionable insights and extensive support services to help guide personalized, stage-specific care at every step of the cancer journey – from screening to treatment, and previvorship to survivorship.”

About Myriad Oncology

Myriad Oncology provides a portfolio of advanced genetic and tumor genomic testing solutions, including risk assessment, screening, tools to aid treatment guidance, and survivorship. The Myriad Oncology offering is designed to meet the unique needs of oncology specialists and their patients across each step in the patient care continuum.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

