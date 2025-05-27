PetMed Express, Inc. Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx, (Nasdaq: PETS) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 4:30pm Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

PETS management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 4:30pm Eastern Time (1:30pm Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-0789

International number: 201-689-8562

Webcast: 4Q Earnings Webcast

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 PM Eastern Time on the same day through June 24, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay passcode: 13753433

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a pioneer in the direct-to- consumer pet healthcare sector. As a trusted national online pharmacy, PetMeds is licensed across all 50 states and staffed with expert pharmacists dedicated to supporting pet wellness and the veterinarians who serve them. Through its PETS family of brands, the company offers a comprehensive range of pet health solutions - including top-brand and generic pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, and better-for-your-pet OTC supplements and nutrition. Focused on value, convenience, and care, PetMeds and PetCareRx empower pet parents to help their dogs, cats, and horses live longer, healthier lives. To learn more, visit www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com .

Investor Contact:

ICR, LLC

John Mills

(646) 277-1254

Reed Anderson

(646) 277-1260

investor@petmeds.com