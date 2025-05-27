FRO - Grant of synthetic options

 | Source: Frontline plc. Frontline plc.

Frontline plc ("Frontline" or the "Company") hereby announces that 362,284 synthetic options have today been granted to management and employees of the Company. The synthetic options will have a five-year term expiring May 27, 2030, and will vest over a three-year vesting period as follows:

  • 1/3 of the synthetic options will vest on May 27, 2026
  • 1/3 of the synthetic options will vest on May 27, 2027
  • 1/3 of the synthetic options will vest on May 27, 2028


The  exercise price of the synthetic options  is USD 16.8 being the volume-weighted average price of the share the last 30 days prior to grant. The exercise price will further be adjusted for any distribution of dividends made before the relevant synthetic options are exercised. The synthetic options granted to the CEO and the CFO are subject to a cap on maximum annual gain equal to two times the annual base salary at the time of exercise of the synthetic options.

The synthetic options will be settled in cash based on the difference between the market price of the Company's shares and the exercise price on the date of exercise.

The synthetic options have been granted according to the rules of the Company's synthetic option scheme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. Please see the attached forms of notification of transactions by primary insiders for the synthetic options.

May 27, 2025

The Board of Directors
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus

This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Attachments

PDMR transactions

Recommended Reading

  • May 23, 2025 08:02 ET | Source: Frontline plc.
    FRO - Q1 2025 Presentation

    Please find enclosed the presentation of Frontline plc´s first quarter 2025 results to be held on the webcast / conference call 23 May, 2025 at 15:00 CET. This information is subject to the...

    Read More
    FRO - Q1 2025 Presentation
  • May 23, 2025 01:30 ET | Source: Frontline plc.
    FRO – First Quarter 2025 Results

    FRONTLINE PLC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 Frontline plc (the “Company”, “Frontline,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), today reported unaudited results for the three months ended...

    Read More
    FRO – First Quarter 2025 Results