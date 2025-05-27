ControlUp Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools for the Second Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , a global leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management tools, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools for the second consecutive year. In our opinion, this recognition for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute is supported by ControlUp’s latest innovations, sales updates, and product strategy—factors driving rapid ascent in the market and increasing traction with global enterprises.

ControlUp believes this acknowledgement further validates the value of the ControlUp ONE platform’s unified real-time capabilities across the entire digital workspace, including desktops, physical and cloud PCs, virtual workspaces, SaaS applications, and unified communications platforms.

“In our opinion, being recognized twice in under a year signals something bigger than just industry validation—it reflects the incredible momentum we’ve built by staying relentlessly focused on innovation and execution,” said Jed Ayres, CEO of ControlUp. “We’re charging forward solving the hardest problems around modern workplace management and building a future where intelligent automation and AI will reshape the digital employee experience. We’re in it for the long haul to help customers radically improve employee experience while dramatically reducing costs.”

ControlUp’s vision is centered on optimizing productivity and delivering cost savings by empowering IT teams through tool consolidation and intelligent automation. The ControlUp ONE platform offers near-real-time monitoring and proactive remediation, enabling IT teams to gain a full comprehensive view of their environments and the ability to optimize every detail—from high-level system performance to individual employee issues. This unique approach provides seamless IT oversight, enhances employee productivity, reduces downtime, and creates a friction-free digital workplace. Extending its value across modern IT environments, ControlUp has strengthened its platform by expanding capabilities, including:

ControlUp for Apps , which brings DEX management to web and SaaS applications with real-user monitoring (RUM).

, which brings DEX management to web and SaaS applications with real-user monitoring (RUM). ControlUp Workflows , a no-code automation platform designed for IT teams to streamline operations and automate routine tasks.

, a no-code automation platform designed for IT teams to streamline operations and automate routine tasks. ControlUp for Compliance added customizable security scanning and remediation schedules to strengthen digital workplace security posture and boost the end user experience.

added customizable security scanning and remediation schedules to strengthen digital workplace security posture and boost the end user experience. Support for Microsoft Windows 365 and ChromeOS , reinforcing our commitment to supporting the evolving digital workplace.

, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the evolving digital workplace. Continued commitment to delivering the industry-leading solution with ControlUp for VDI , providing real-time support for VDI and DaaS deployments that remain essential for supporting frontline workers across healthcare, retail, financial services, contact centers, and government.



“We believe being placed in the Leader quadrant for a second time in a row reinforces the long-term vision we set out with—to revolutionize how IT manages and supports the digital workplace,” said Asaf Ganot, CEO of ControlUp Labs & Co-Founder of ControlUp. “In our opinion, our continued innovation and acquisitions are what sets ControlUp apart. Our pursuit of smarter, faster, more contextual telemetry combined with empowering IT to automate and make more informed decisions matures the role of IT when it comes to the digital workplace. “

In our opinion, Gartner Peer Insights™ reviews continue to consistently highlight ControlUp’s impact on improving IT efficiency and employee experience. As of April 2025, ControlUp ONE platform holds a 4.7 out of 5-stars out of 220 ratings.

According to a recent review from a customer in the energy and utilities industry , ControlUp ONE “…is a fantastic tool that has changed the way we troubleshoot devices, determine our hardware specs, and find trending issues… Unlike other products, it compiles a lot of data, it works quickly, it is easy to set up, and they are CONSTANTLY adding new features.”

Note: A complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools will be available for download starting May 29, 2025, at www.controlup.com .

To learn more about the ControlUp ONE DEX platform, schedule a demo .

Gartner definition of DEX tools:

Gartner defines DEX tools as those that “measure and help IT continuously improve employee sentiment toward and the performance of company-provided technology. They continuously surface actionable insights, drive self-healing automation, and optimize support and employee engagement via the near-real-time processing of aggregated data from endpoints, applications, employee sentiment and organizational context. These insights enable self-healing and can enhance employee interactions with self-service portals and chatbots. They also help IT support, asset management, procurement and other teams whose work depends on reliable information.”

Gartner Disclaimers:

About ControlUp

ControlUp is a leader in DEX, unifying Digital Employee Experience and IT operations in one powerful platform built for modern workplace management.

By combining real-time monitoring, intelligent insights, and proactive remediation, ControlUp accelerates the shift toward Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM)—empowering IT teams to resolve issues before they affect employees, simplify operations, and manage complexity without the clutter of multiple tools.

Nearly 2,000 organizations, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100, trust ControlUp to keep their technology running smoothly.

With ControlUp, IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and the workplace runs itself.

To learn more, visit www.controlup.com .