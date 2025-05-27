INVO Fertility to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference on May 29, 2025

SARASOTA, Fla., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO Fertility” or the “Company”), a healthcare services fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment through the establishment, acquisition and operation of fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies, will participate in a webcast fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 4:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2025/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/AlmOGnMNXag. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2025invreg/.

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding assisted reproductive technology (”ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring and operating fertility clinics, including “INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell® medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of our INVOcell technology solution into third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. The INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more natural, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (“IUI”). For more information, please visit www.invofertility.com.

For more information, please contact:

INVO Fertility, Inc.

Steve Shum, CEO

978-878-9505

sshum@invobio.com

Investor Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

INVO@lythampartners.com